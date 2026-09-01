Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo Admits ‘Dependence’ on Pills & Alcohol After DUI Plea

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is owning up to his arrest for driving under the influence and admitting that his dependence on pain medication and alcohol resulted from injuries sustained during his 14-year NFL career.

Romo issued a statement on Tuesday morning revealing he was entering a no-contest plea in Wisconsin on operating while intoxicated (OWI) charges just 5 days after the district attorney added 3 more counts of first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.

Romo was arrested on July 23.

“This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin,” Romo wrote. “I own this completely. Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol … none of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

Tony Romo Suspended Indefinitely by CBS Sports

Romo has already been suspended indefinitely from his job as the top color commentator for NFL games on CBS Sports. Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with the network in 2020.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” CBS Sports said in a prepared statement following his arrest. “JJ Watt will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports’ lead NFL team during Tony Romo’s absence. We will release the remainder of our NFL ON CBS roster at a later date.”

Romo addressed the arrest and fallout in a prepared statement to TMZ — from a representative, not from Romo himself — after news broke of the extra charges: “Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved. We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close and we are communicating with CBS about next steps.”

Tony Romo Arrested in Home State

Romo was arrested on July 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for OWI — operating a vehicle while under the influence. He grew up in nearby Burlington.

“Former Cowboys QB and CBS announcer Tony Romo was arrested overnight in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating while under the influence,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “Romo was pulled over yesterday around 8 pm and taken into custody after performing poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He’s due in court on Sept. 21.”

Romo made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and became the full-time starter in 2006. In 10 seasons as a starter, Romo led the Cowboys to the playoffs 4 times before a preseason back injury saw him lose his starting job to current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2016.

Romo retired after the season and went directly into the broadcast booth.

In 13 seasons, Romo threw for franchise records of 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns. He also set NFL records for the most consecutive road games with a touchdown pass (41) and most games in a single season with a passer rating of at least 135.0 (6).

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 1 of the few to stick up for Romo in the week following his arrest.

“I’ve been talking to him … I love him, I love what he’s about, I love his character,” Jones said. “He’s a very, very unique talent, and the real question is, and I don’t even have to ask what the answer is, is do you think Tony Romo knows how to get up when he gets knocked down? He’s had a life of that. And that’s one of his greatest attributes. He can handle adversity and this is something that he will work through.”