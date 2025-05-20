Cowboys Trade Pitch Moves Dak Prescott to Steelers for 3-First Rounders

The Dallas Cowboys have done what they’ve needed to do during the offseason, but some still don’t believe they have a chance to win a Super Bowl. If the Cowboys want to move on from some of their top players, which wouldn’t make much sense after their latest move to trade for George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers, perhaps somebody like Dak Prescott could be available.

Prescott, one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history, would be loved by other teams around the league, including the Steelers.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers hoping to get an answer from Aaron Rodgers in the next few weeks, it remains uncertain what they plan to do at the position if he doesn’t sign with them.

The Steelers have Mason Rudolph as their QB1, so there’s no debating that the Dallas Cowboys star would be much better than what they currently have.

The issue with that, however, is the price tag that comes along with Prescott, not only as a contract, but in a potential trade.

The Trade Idea

In a proposed idea from Robert Mays of The Athletic, the Cowboys would send him to the Steelers for a deal that includes three first-round picks, a ridiculous price for any player in the NFL.

“Let’s just say you can get under (the financials), the Cowboys would trade Dak for the right price,” Mays said. “The Dak, Kyler (Murray) range is probably where I land, I think it’s the right answer.

“If you called the Cowboys right now, again, if they traded him after June 1, in theory it would be possible. If you called the Cowboys right now like ‘we’ll give you three (first-round picks) for Dak,’ I think they would do it,” Mays added.

If the Dallas Cowboys could get three picks in return for Prescott, it wouldn’t be out of the picture to suggest that they would think about moving on from him.

Could This Trade Be Realistic?

Ultimately, it’s very unlikely that the Pittsburgh Steelers would ever consider trading three first-round picks for any player, especially Prescott.

Some have suggested that the Dallas Cowboys aren’t as good as they could be because of Prescott. That includes Chris Simms, who believes that the Cowboys starter isn’t near the top five quarterbacks in the NFL and that there will be a spotlight on his play this season.

“I don’t wanna say he’s holding them back, but he is the highest-paid player in football, and I would say he’s not near the top-5 quarterback in football, so that’s gotta match up a little bit better, right? Is he even a top-10 quarterback? I don’t know about that, either.

“So, his play, there’ll be a spotlight on that,” Simms said.

For the Steelers, Prescott would be a better option than Rodgers, too, who’s already 41 years old. If all they have to do is give Rodgers around $10 to $15 million, however, it’d be much easier to live with that not working out than trading for Prescott and having him not play the football that they’re hoping for.