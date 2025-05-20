Mason Rudolph Breaks Silence on Steelers-George Pickens Trade

Quarterback Mason Rudolph experienced quite a bit of success throwing to wide receiver George Pickens during his three starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 2023 season. If Rudolph is going to have that kind of success again should he start for the Steelers this fall, he will have to develop chemistry with new targets.

Rudolph suggested that’s what has to happen when he shared his reaction to the Pickens trade with Steelers insider Mark Kaboly.

“I tried to feed [Pickens] as much as we could when we played because good things tended to happen when you did,” Rudolph told Kaboly on Monday. “But I understand the way things go. There was just a need, I guess, for a fresh start.”

The Steelers agreed to trade Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7. Pittsburgh sent Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Dallas for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Could Really Miss George Pickens

Rudolph experienced the best stretch of his career during the final three 2023 regular season games. Pickens made a significant impact during that stretch.

During 2023, Rudolph completed 74.3% of his passes for three touchdowns in four games. Rudolph was also 3-0 as a starter and averaged 9.7 yards per attempt.

Pickens played in all of those contests.

In his Steelers career without Pickens, Rudolph is 5-4-1 with a 61.5% completion percentage and 6.2 yards per pass. Last year with the Tennessee Titans, Rudolph was 1-4 and completed 64% of his passes for 6.7 yards per attempt.

Ironically, though, Rudolph likely understands better than the average Steelers player the value of a potential fresh start. He received that with the Titans last season after a roller coaster first six years with the Steelers.

At one point, the franchise appeared to view Rudolph as a potential Ben Roethlisberger successor. But Rudolph found himself buried on the Steelers quarterback depth chart before receiving another opportunity at the end of 2023.

Rudolph Moving Forward With Steelers Current Receivers

Rudolph won’t have the connection with Pickens anymore in 2025. On paper, the Steelers receiving depth probably isn’t as good right now as it was in 2023 either.

But the cupboard isn’t completely bare.

The Steelers still have tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was playing during Rudolph’s 2023 hot streak. Pittsburgh also traded for two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf in March.

Behind Metcalf, the Steelers will be counting on Calvin Austin III continuing his development, and former third-rounder Roman Wilson bouncing back from an injury-plagued rookie season.

Rudolph sounds excited about working with those receivers.

“We’re moving forward with the guys we’ve got on this roster, and DK [Metcalf], he’s a pro’s pro,” Rudolph told Kaboly. “The way he takes care of his body and how inquisitive he is asking question.”

Veteran receiver Brandon Johnson is also on Pittsburgh’s offseason roster. He played just three games for the Steelers last season, but Rudolph included him on his list of targets he’s thrilled to be working with in his Pittsburgh return.

“It’s a solid group of guys. Just looking forward to the start of practice here in a couple weeks,” said Rudolph.

The big question around Rudolph is whether he will actually receive a chance to start or will the Steelers finally be able to sign Aaron Rodgers.