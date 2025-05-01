Cowboys Trade Proposal Lands $90 Million Weapon for Dak Prescott

The Miami Dolphins face a strange situation with Tyreek Hill. The star wide receiver has dealt with a few off-the-field issues, and many Dolphins fans want him to be traded.

The Dallas Cowboys are a team that could make sense for Hill, despite some of the off-the-field issues.

When Hill is at his best, he’s somebody who could potentially put up 2,000-plus yards, which was evident during the 2023 campaign when he posted 1,799 yards and missed games due to an injury. With quarterback Dak Prescott throwing him the football, the Cowboys could form one of the best duos in the NFL.

In a proposed trade idea from Last Word on Sports, the Cowboys would do just that. Last Word on Sports brought up that Micah Parsons has been trying to get Hill in Dallas, adding that this could be something the team considers because of that.

“Micah Parsons has publicly tried to recruit Hill to the Dallas Cowboys. Pairing him off with CeeDee Lamb would instantly give Dak Prescott one of the most dangerous receiver duos in football and make the Dallas Cowboys’ offense even more explosive.

“After the Miami Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention, Hill made it known that he was frustrated and wanted to play for a team that had the chance to make the playoffs. While some have criticized the Dallas Cowboys because of their lack of success over the past few years, they’ve been a playoff team multiple times, and if Prescott is healthy, the Cowboys are in a position to make some noise,” Liam Rebelatto wrote.

Dolphins Have to be Smart

There are a few things the Miami Dolphins need to consider, as well as things that the Dallas Cowboys should be mindful of.

If the Dolphins trade Hill before June 1, the Dolphins’ cap hit will be $28.3 million in dead money on the books.

However, regarding what he could go for, some have suggested that they are looking at a third-round pick. If all the Cowboys have to do is move a third-rounder, it’s something they need to consider.

“A longtime NFL general manager told me that he could see another team giving up a 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-rounder if Hill meets certain thresholds. Though Pittsburgh gave Seattle second- and seventh-round picks for Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, he’s four years younger than Hill (31) and not surrounded by the off-field issues that have swirled around Hill.

“Also, if Hill is traded before the draft, his $27.7 million Dolphins cap hit for this season jumps to $28.3 million in dead money on Miami’s books. Releasing him before June 1 would have an even more crushing effect on Miami’s cap — a $55.9 million cap hit on Miami’s 2025 books,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote.

Hill, clearly, wasn’t traded before the draft.

Why Cowboys Need Hill

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t do what they needed to do in the NFL Draft, and that makes it even easier to justify a trade for Hill. If the Cowboys want to be the team they’re looking to be, Prescott needs a star receiver.

Hill is just that.