Cowboys Urged to Make Preseason Trade for 16-Game Starter

There were a lot of rumors this offseason that the Dallas Cowboys might make a trade for Miami Dolphins All-Pro inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks — that might not have been the right Dolphins linebacker to target.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Dolphins starting inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson at the top of his list of players who should be on the trade block — he might be the perfect fit for the Cowboys if they are still looking to make a move at what’s been their weakest position group the last 2 seasons.

“Logical trade chips are few and far between for the Miami Dolphins, who already gutted their roster this offseason,” Knox wrote on August 10. “However, Miami could look to move linebacker Tyrel Dodson as part of its rebuilding effort. Dodson started 16 games this past season and racked up 129 tackles, five sacks, and 10 tackles for loss. He’s also set to carry a cap hit of only $3.7 million on the final year of his contract, which would make him very attractive to cap-tight teams … if the Dolphins’ plan is to phase out Dodson over the next year, trying to maximize his value with a preseason trade would make a ton of sense.” The Dolphins certainly look ready to usher Dodson out the door — and the 2026 season is almost certainly a wash for them as they play with an NFL-record $179.2 million in dead cap space. Not only that, but the Dolphins seem to have already moved on from Dodson — on paper at least — by locking up Brooks with a 3-year, $48 million contract extension and drafting 3 inside linebackers.