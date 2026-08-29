Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Grabs Interception in Seahawks Debut

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs wasted little time making a big impression on his new team.

Diggs, recently signed by the Seattle Seahawks, grabbed an interception in his 1st game for the defending Super Bowl champions in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Trevon Diggs intercepts his first pass as a Seahawk,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Diggs, wearing No. 16, intercepted a pass by rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the 1st quarter.

“Trevon Diggs on the Seahawks sideline away from defensive coaches during this KC drive,” Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell wrote on X. “Appears his Seattle debut may be done. 3 drives, 1st-play tackle on a dive run inside, interception on only pass thrown at him, the former Cowboys All-Pro CB’s apparently shown Macdonald enough.”

The interception also drew a penalty for excessive celebration — what Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald calls “cost of doing business” penalties — following Diggs’ interception.

It wasn’t all sunshine and roses for Diggs, who also missed an open-field tackle on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Trevon Diggs, who missed the open-field tackle here, is getting the start tonight,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote. “He signed a minimum-salary deal on Aug. 19. He hasn’t played since late last season. Might have some rust to knock off.”

Seahawks Signed 2 Cornerbacks in Quick Succession

Diggs was the 2nd cornerback signing of the week for the Seahawks — with both players coming with a considerable amount of baggage.

Diggs’ signing came just days after the Seahawks moved to sign former 1st-round pick Terrion Arnold, who is facing a possible life sentence on kidnapping and robbery charges in Florida.

“Source: Former Cowboys two-time Pro-Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 19.

Trevon Diggs Fell Off After Massive Payday

Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July 2023, then played in 22 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the following 3 seasons.

After his release, Diggs was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on December 31 — just 1 day after the Cowboys released him.

Diggs’ absence in 2025 included missing 8 games following a mysterious, at-home accident that, many months later, he said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio — a story almost no one believed.

The final straw for the Cowboys came when Diggs asked to stay in the DMV with his family after an away game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day — Diggs is a D.C. native — and not fly home on the team plane. The Cowboys refused his request; Diggs stayed and was waived a few days later.

“Things can get spun, but bottom line? Team wanted him to return postgame to Dallas and fly back to Washington area on his own,” The NFL Network’s Jane Slater wrote on X after Diggs was waived. “He didn’t. That clearly pushed an already tenuous situation but the end was inevitable and he ultimately made a choice and the team made theirs but it doesn’t mean he’s a liar.”