Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands $90 Million Star for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys could use another wide receiver, but there aren’t many on the free agency market they could pursue. The Cowboys will have an opportunity to draft a wide receiver in the first round, but with other needs on the roster, the front office might believe heading in a different direction could be a better plan.

If the Cowboys want to find an explosive wide receiver, one could be available in Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins’ star. Hill, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL when he’s at the top of his game, has flirted with some trade rumors over the past few months. He’s been upset about how the Dolphins have played, and could welcome a new home in Dallas.

In a proposed trade idea from an NFL insider, he had the Cowboys landing him in what would be considered a “splash” trade.

“The Cowboys used to be addicted to the “splash move,” but they’ve been stagnant as of late. Acquiring Hill would be the kind of blockbuster that vaults them back into the limelight, for better or worse.

“Hill is aging, but Dallas needs a proven running mate for CeeDee Lamb, as evidenced by the club’s pursuit of Cooper Kupp. And they’ve still got more than $30 million in 2025 salary cap space,” Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports wrote.

Others View Hill as an Option

Benjamin isn’t the only one who believes the Dallas Cowboys are a potential landing spot for Hill if the Miami Dolphins move on from him.

The Dolphins could use draft assets and get off Hill’s money, something the front office could be interested in doing as they aren’t in a position to win a Super Bowl right now.

Steve DelVecchio of YardBarker also proposed the idea of the Cowboys landing Hill, adding that Jerry Jones eventually has to make a splash and do what’s needed for this team to start competing with the other best squads in the NFL.

“How long can Jerry Jones go without making a huge splash? The Cowboys need to sign Micah Parsons to an extension, but they could find a way to do that and add Hill. What better way to welcome new head coach Brian Schottenheimer than by gifting him with a wide receiver duo of Hill and CeeDee Lamb?

“Dak Prescott will turn 32 this summer. The quarterback has been banged up in recent years, and his prime will not last forever. You know Jones’s eyes are going to light up if Hill wants a change of scenery,” DelVecchio wrote.

Cowboys Want a Flashy WR

The Dallas Cowboys have made it known that they’re interested in adding a flashy wide receiver. If the Cowboys are still interested in adding an explosive No. 2 option, there aren’t many better players in the NFL for them to do so with than Hill.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Stephen Jones said, per PFN. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

Hill can make plays in multiple ways, and would open up the rest of the Cowboys’ offense. Even if it comes at a steep price regarding his cap hit, the Cowboys would be built to win now if they added him.