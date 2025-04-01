Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands New Dak Prescott Backup

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are looking to improve their quarterback room. After losing Cooper Rush and with Trey Lance not expected to return to the team, the Cowboys need a competent backup option for Dak Prescott.

Prescott will be the starter for the Cowboys as long as he’s on the roster and healthy, but after dealing with an injury last season, the Cowboys would be wise to bring in a decent option in case he isn’t fully healthy at some point in next season.

Tony Camino of NFL Trade Rumors proposed a deal for the Cowboys to land Joe Milton of the New England Patriots, in a trade that would send two 2025 5th-round picks.

“In what’s presumed to be a weaker quarterback class, Dallas would probably have to use a top-100 pick to bring in talent with upside who can back up Prescott for the near future.

“Instead, the Cowboys could look to use two of their three fifth-round picks to get a player with more potential than almost every option in this class,” Camino wrote.

Cowboys Linked to Milton

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to Milton in the past, with the New England Patriots expected to trade him.

If the Cowboys are still in the market for a backup quarterback that’s young, Milton could be the best option available unless they get creative in the draft and move up for a quarterback.

However, with the Cowboys’ needs at the moment, trading up to draft a quarterback with Prescott on the roster wouldn’t make much sense.

But there’s interest in Milton.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cowboys are a team to look out for in the Milton sweepstakes, which are expected to heat up over the next few weeks.

“Joe Milton, this is a really interesting name in this quarterback carousel we’re talking about because he has trade interest,” Fowler said.

“The Patriots are exploring a trade. I’m told several teams are interested. One team to potentially watch for is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup, a young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade.”

Would Milton Want Dallas?

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Milton wants to go to a team where he will have a chance to continue his development.

The Dallas Cowboys could offer him that, but not as a starter. If Milton is willing to learn behind Prescott, who’s one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, he’d develop in a different way.

“Sources: The #Patriots have had discussions on trading QB Joe Milton III and would like to trade him to the right situation to continue his development in the NFL — should a deal get done.

“New England loves Milton, but Drake Maye is their franchise and they just signed Josh Dobbs to a 2-year, $8M contract to be the backup,” Schultz posted on X.

If he wants to become a starter, the Cowboys aren’t the best spot to land.

It’s uncertain if any team around the NFL views him as a starter, but he could fit on a few quarterback-needy teams, including the Cowboys.