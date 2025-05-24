$45 Million All-Pro Headlines Broncos Duo on Noteworthy List

The Denver Broncos have put off addressing the contract situation of veteran defensive lineman Zach Allen, but they might want to strike while his profile is where it is.

Allen recorded 8.5 sacks to go with 61 total tackles, 15 behind the line of scrimmage, in 2024. All of those set new career-best marks. He will hit unrestricted free agency when his three-year, $45.7 million contract expires after the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz listed Allen as the “most underrated” interior defensive lineman.

Among his arguments for Allen, Schatz wrote on May 23 that the Broncos’ veteran “dominated in defeats,” which combines big defensive plays, defined as turnovers, TFLs, and stopping plays on third or fourth down.

Allen finished in second place, ranking the same in run stop rate and pressures among his position group.

“Heading into the final year of his contract, Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is seeking a lucrative extension,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote in March. “One source said Allen is seeking a deal in the neighborhood of $25 million per season.”

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans speculated on May 23 that $20 million annually could be the “baseline” for Allen’s next contract.

Allen was originally a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 draft.

Allen spent four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Broncos in free agency in 2023, following his former head coach, Vance Joseph, who is the defensive coordinator in Denver, where he [Joseph] was once in the lead spot.

Another strong season from Allen could see his price tag skyrocket, which should incentivize the Broncos to act accordingly.

Garett Bolles a Beacon of Hope for Zach Allen

Allen was not the only Broncos player to make Schatz’s list. Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was also selected to represent his position.

Schatz noted that Bolles struggled early in his career, but that the former No. 20 overall pick has “developed into one of the top” blindside protectors in the league as he prepares for his ninth season in the NFL.

The Broncos’ offensive line led the league in ESPN’s Run Block Win Rate in 2024.

Bolles, whom Schatz called the “anchor” of the group, ranked seventh in ESPN’s Pass Block Win Rate in 2024.

That bested his 13th-place finish in 2023, and the Broncos rewarded him accordingly with a four-year, $82 million extension. The “only problem” Shatz highlighted for Bolles was penalties, where the lineman ranked fifth at his position, including calls that were declined or offset.

Bolles’ extension is a good sign for the younger Allen that the Broncos reward their own.

Zach Allen Could Be Second in Line for Extension With Broncos

Allen’s Broncos teammates could be his biggest hurdle to getting an extension like Bolles did. Several other Broncos players are seeking new deals. That includes No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who, like Bolles, is a long-tenured Bronco.

Sutton has taken action to address his contract as recently as last offseason.

The Broncos addressed the issue, converting his deal to a two-year, $27.5 million pact before training camp in 2024.

Sutton was present for voluntary offseason workouts, but teammate John Franklin-Myers has stayed away. That is not directly related to his contract situation, but Franklin-Myers has been outspoken about seeking a new contract.

Allen has remained relatively quiet outside of Tomasson’s report.

Whether or not that leaves him at the back of the line with so many other mouths to feed remains unclear.