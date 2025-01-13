Broncos HC Sean Payton Turns Heads With Potentially Ominous Altercation

The Denver Broncos’ 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills stirred up many emotions, including on the sideline between head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Buffalo was on a 14-play, 70-yard drive that drained 6:55 off the game clock. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had just missed a pass to wide receiver Keon Coleman when cameras cut to Joseph and Payton’s spirited discussion.

After a few exchanges, the two separated and continued coaching the game. But it was noticed.

“Sean Payton and Vance Joseph having a spirited discussion,” the CBS Sports handle posted on X on January 12.

Denver struck first, getting a historic touchdown connection between Bo Nix and former Oregon Ducks teammate Troy Franklin Jr. They were outscored 31-7 after that, though, missing out on 3 more points on Wil Lutz’s missed field goal as time expired in the first half.

Sean Payton Under Fire After Sideline Interaction With Vance Joseph in Broncos Loss

“Vance Joseph is the REASON the Broncos made the PostSeason,” the Denver Gazette’s Mike Sanford posted on X in reaction to the video. “Don’t let Sean Payton pull the Wool over your eyes to distract from the fact that the Broncos OFFENSE was THE REASON for LOSSES against legit teams.”

The Broncos were 2-5 against eventual playoff teams during the 2024 regular season.

Payton and the Broncos outscored their opponents in those games by an average score of 19.5-19.1, but they benefitted greatly from a 38-0 romp against the Kansas City Chiefs’ backups in Week 18. They were outscored 22.3 to 16.5 PPG in the other six games.

The Broncos averaged 28.8 PPG and allowed 17.7 PPG in their 10 games against non-playoff teams.

Their falloff was much steeper offensively than defensively against tougher competition.

“Sean Payton has never done anything wrong. Just ask him,” Cover 1’s Chris Seth posted, reacting to the scene. “His offense went 3 quarters w all of 5 plays on the Bills’ side of the field, but sure it’s Vance’s fault.”

“Sean Payton has the audacity to yell at Vance Joseph when his offense only has 7pts,” one fan posted.

This is a repeat situation for Payton.

Payton had a spat with former Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson, now of the Pittsburgh Steelers, during a 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 15 of the 2023 season. The Broncos took a historic dead cap hit to part with Wilson during the 2024 offseason.

Sideline Blowup Could Cost Broncos Vance Joseph

Joseph is notably among the candidates for a head coaching vacancy this cycle. Some fans believe the interaction with Payton could push him out the Broncos’ doors.

“Should Vance Joseph return as #Broncos DC next season?” MileHighHuddle’s Zack Kelberman posted on X.

“Idk. But this interaction between Sean Payton and Vance Joseph might result in the ultimate answer within the next 48 hours,” Windy City Gridiron’s Erik Duerrwaechter posted in response to Kelberman.

“Sean Payton and Vance Joseph arguing on the side lines,” another fan posted. “Vance definitely will be available as a DC.”

Payton did not single out Joseph or the defense postgame, though he did note the Bills’ effectiveness on the ground.

Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen praised Joseph’s contributions to the team’s turnaround this season. The team rose from 27th to third in scoring and 29th to seventh in total defense. Their offense went from 19th and 26th to 10th and 19th, respectively.