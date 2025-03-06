$45 Million All-Pro Seeking ‘Lucrative’ Payday With Broncos: Report

The Denver Broncos boasted the No. 3 run defense in the NFL in 2024, allowing the second-fewest yards per attempt. Their strong defensive front was key to that with second-team All-Pro Zach Allen leading the charge.

A third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, Allen set career highs with 61 total tackles and 8.5 sacks.

Allen’s $45.7 million contract expires in 2026, and he is eyeing an extension to stay put.

“Heading into the final year of his contract, Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is seeking a lucrative extension,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on March 5. “One source said Allen is seeking a deal in the neighborhood of $25 million per season.”

Broncos brass omitted Allen’s name when discussing extension plans with current players on the roster.

That may not have been as telling as it seemed, though.

“The Denver Broncos have multiple contracts to address over the next year, including wide receiver Courtland Sutton, rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, and defensive end Zach Allen. Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton spoke on the Sutton and Bonitto subject during their Tuesday press conferences at the NFL Combine, but Allen went unmentioned,” Broncos on SI’s Erick Trickel wrote in February. “Could that be a sign that Denver may not see an Allen extension as part of the big picture?

“Simply put, no. The reason Payton and Paton didn’t mention Allen’s name on Tuesday was because they weren’t asked any questions about him.”

Broncos DL Zach Allen Projected to Sign $66 Million Contract

Allen will be 28 years old by the start of the 2025 regular season, putting him squarely in his athletic prime. He ranked third among interior defensive linemen in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate during the 2024 season.

Tomasson notes Spotrac projects Allen will command a $22.1 million annual salary. Spotrac also projects a three-year, $66.2 million pact for the veteran lineman.

That would rank 21st in total value among DTs and 16th in annual value.

Allen led the league in quarterback hits with 40, finished second in pressures with 47, and tied for the sixth-most tackles for loss with 15 during the 2024 regular season. Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $40.8 million to spend this offseason.

However, an extension for Allen could lower his $19.8 million cap hit for 2024 free up $9.2 million more.

Broncos DL Could Get Re-Tooled During 2025 Offseason

Allen’s is just one situation the Broncos must address along their defensive front. They must also navigate nose tackle D.J. Jones’ pending free agency and the $10 million cap hit carried by 2024 trade acquisition John Franklin-Myers.

Jones, 30, just finished his third season in Denver and should have suitors in free agency.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked him as DT4 and the No. 37 overall projected option in free agency.

“Undersized (6-0, 305) with short arms (32 ½ inches), Jones remains a quality nose tackle entering his ninth season, having played out a three-year, $30 million deal with the Broncos. An animal in the run game, Jones has the low center of gravity to anchor against double teams and the quickness to penetrate or flow with perimeter runs. He won’t rack up sacks or QB hits, but he can be disruptive as a pass rusher, too, posting a 7.5 percent pressure rate (7.6 was average for DTs in 2024) over three years in Denver,” The Athletic’s staff wrote in February.

“Jones’ snap share dipped to 40 percent in 2024 after being above 50 from 2021 to ‘23, and at age 30, he’s likely past his peak, but teams needing help in run defense shouldn’t hesitate to call.”

Spotrac projects a one-year, $11.2 million deal for Jones and a three-year, $25.5 million pact for Franklin-Myers, 28, whom the Broncos acquired in a trade with the New York Jets in 2024.