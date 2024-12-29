Broncos Urged to Pursue Former $100 Million WR From AFC East

For the Denver Broncos, on a basic level, it was never about becoming an appealing destination for free agents. Denver never stopped being a cool place to live. Broncos fans never stopped being great. Ownership never stopped having boatloads of cash.

The problem has been, at a most basic level, what was happening on the field. The Broncos have been terrible for the last decade. Now they’re not, and that opens up a whole new window into what could be a great coming decade for the franchise, where rookie quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton have the team on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

Part of that awakening means going out and finding big-time pass catcher for Nix to throw the ball to alongside stars like Courtland Sutton and up-and-coming young players like Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon put Denver at the top of his list of “Underrated Landing Spots for Top 2025 NFL Free Agent Skill Players” on December 28 and listed four star wide receivers as possible targets for the Broncos to sign in free agency.