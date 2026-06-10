Broncos Move on Versatile Running Back During Offseason Program

The Denver Broncos are exploring the market for yet another running back, and Kevon Latulas appears to be on the short list of options.

Denver’s backfield is already five-deep on the depth chart with more options as reserves.

However, the Broncos navigated injuries and inconsistency last season, leading them to address the matter in whatever ways possible. They looked into trades this offseason and added another draft pick to the group. And yet, Latulas remains on the Broncos’ radar.

Kevon Latulas on Broncos’ Radar After Productive UFL Season

Latulas has never been with an NFL club after going undrafted out of Missouri State in 2023, but the Broncos could change that.

“The Denver Broncos are working out Battlehawks RB Kevon Latulas, per source,” UFL analyst Michael Del Negro reported in a post on X on June 9. “Latulas appeared in 9 games for St. Louis, recording 498 All Purpose Yards.”

Latulas, 26, is coming off his second season with the Battlehawks.

He has 71 carries for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns for St. Louis during that span, tacking on 13 receptions for 122 yards.

Latulas also had 237 yards on 10 kick returns, underscoring his versatility to be a potential contributor on offense and special teams. He spent three seasons in college with the Grizzlies, tallying 162-1,171-7 line on the ground.

He showed his diverse skill set then, with 500-plus receiving yards and 150 yards on returns.

There has been no deal announced yet, but Latulas would face an uphill battle to cement a spot on just the Broncos’ practice squad, let alone the 53-man roster.

Per Del Negro on June 10, the Broncos worked out Latunas’ Battlehawks teammate, safety and fellow return man Sean Fresch Jr. Still, Latunas’ potential arrival stands out, given what the Broncos already have.

Broncos RB Room Deep

Latulas would be joining a Broncos running back room led by J.K. Dobbins, which also includes 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey and 2026 fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman. The three tailbacks figure to lead the way for touches this season.

How the share shakes out remains to be seen, but Coleman could prove more of a threat to Dobbins’ role on the ground than Harvey’s as a pass-catcher.

However, Coleman is also a capable receiver out of the backfield.

Beyond them, the Broncos have veterans Cody Schrader, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. The latter two have produced in Denver’s offense under head coach Sean Payton. That could give them a leg up when final decisions are made.

Broncos Sending Strong Message About RJ Harvey

The Broncos’ interest in Latulas–who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds–may not be the best indication, given that he also participates on special teams. But the Broncos are signaling that they have already moved away from viewing Harvey as an option as a primary ball carrier.

A converted quarterback during his college days, Harvey struggled to carry the load when Dobbins suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 10.

Dobbins’ injury history meant the Broncos could not ignore the position entirely.

The Broncos’ interest in veterans during free agency and the trade market, combined with Payton openly stating their desire to improve there, proved to be more than lip service with Coleman’s selection.

It all paints a clear picture for Harvey. The second-year playmaker faces an even more defined role in the Broncos’ offense, which could change again if Latulas signs.