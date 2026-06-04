Broncos Floated as Trade Destination for Former Saints Starting QB

The Denver Broncos can cover their bases when it comes to Bo Nix and the outside uncertainty about his balky ankle–both as he recovers from his current issue and offseason surgery, and for the future–with Spencer Rattler.

That is where Broncos head coach Sean Payton could lean on his past relationships to get intel on Rattler and, potentially, the ear of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

Rattler would also address an underlying, but still related, concern, too.

Broncos Floated as Trade Destination for Saints’ Spencer Rattler

Rattler was a fifth-round pick, taken 150th overall by the Saints in 2024. That was two years after the Broncos acquired Payton in a trade with New Orleans. He started six of seven games as a rookie, and then logged eight starts in nine outings in 2025.

However, the Saints selected Tyler Shough 40th overall in the 2025 draft. The then-25-year-old rookie took over the role in Week 9 and did not relinquish it.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes the situation could be ripe for the picking, even naming Denver.

“Rattler actually won that competition and started the Saints’ first eight games, but Shough took over and finished strong. The Saints enter 2026 with Shough firmly entrenched as their starter and determined to build around him for the long term,” Graziano wrote on June 4.

“The team signed former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson this offseason to add to its QB room. If Rattler’s the odd man out, he should generate interest.”

This Heavy Sports Broncos trade proposal would send draft capital to the Saints for Rattler.

Broncos get:

Spencer Rattler

Saints get:

2027 conditional fourth-round pick (becomes second-rounder with playing time)

“His 14 NFL starts haven’t been great (the Saints lost 13 of them), but they do constitute the kind of experience teams prize when looking for backup/developmental QBs,” Graziano wrote. “Rattler is also 25, so he could still have a career ahead of him as an NFL quarterback somewhere other than New Orleans. Broncos coach Sean Payton still has strong ties to the Saints, and that could be a team to watch if there’s any change to its backup QB plans.”

Rattler has thrown for 2,903 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his young NFL career. The 6-foot, 211-pound passer is signed through 2027 on a four-year, $4.3 million rookie scale contract.

Broncos Have Underlying QB Issue

There is obviously a significant risk in surrendering what could turn from a mid-round pick into a premium one for a player like Rattler. However, the Broncos face an even greater risk of missing another major opportunity if they stand pat behind Nix.

Nix is expected to be a full participant in training camp.

However, the Broncos’ plan behind him still includes Jarrett Stidham–whom Denver chose to keep rather than re-signing Wilson last offseason–and emergency QB3 Sam Ehlinger.

Stidham stepped in for Nix to start the AFC Championship Game. However, the longest-tenured of the Broncos’ three QBs did not perform well. There are no guarantees that Rattler would have fared better than Stidham–or Ehlinger, for that matter.

However, Rattler’s skill set is closer to Nix’s than either of the Broncos’ current options.

That has to be a factor for Payton and a Broncos team that was downed 10-7 against the New England Patriots in the AFCCG.