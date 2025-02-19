Broncos Betting Favorites to Land $80 Million Pro Bowler After Coach’s Comments

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton touted his faith in the team’s young wide receivers. He also left the door open for a veteran addition this offseason. The Broncos happen to be the current betting favorites to land Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp.

Kupp, 31, is under contract for two more seasons. But the 2021 Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion announced the Rams informed him they intend to trade him.

As of February 18, the Broncos remain the favorites to trade for Kupp.

“In the two weeks since Kupp revealed that the Rams are trying, there have been no reports that the Rams have found any interested parties,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on February 18. “It all comes down to whether a new team will take on the full $20 million and whether the Rams will pay some of it in order to get a deal done. If the Rams or the new team expect him to take less and he declines, an outright release becomes a potential option.

“Regardless, Kupp seems to be destined to continue his career elsewhere. DraftKings has the Broncos [as] the current betting favorites, at +450.”

Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in an injury-shortened 2024 regular season. A former receiving triple-crown winner, Kupp is entering Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract extension.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $34.8 million in space this offseason.

Broncos Warned About Cooper Kupp Despite ‘Need’

The Broncos have been the betting favorite for Kupp on DraftKings since at least February 11 in the aftermath of his announcement about the Rams’ plans.

Payton has noted the Broncos’ “need” for a veteran wideout.

He also touted the teams’ younger players at the position. Still, Bo Nix attempted the sixth-most passes during the regular season. Improving the running game could bring that volume down, but Payton’s offenses have historically been pass-heavy.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think.”

However, even with the Broncos possibly eyeing a veteran receiver, Kupp may not be the best way to allocate their resources this offseason.

“Repeat after me: The Broncos don’t need Deebo Samuel or Cooper Kupp,” the Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote on February 12. “Hearing those aforementioned players connected to Denver over the past week perks the ears of Broncos Country. Why wouldn’t it? The Broncos could use a true No. 1 wideout or complementary option to pair with Courtland Sutton. Kupp and Samuel are obvious upgrades over Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

“Kupp? He has been referred to as your favorite player’s favorite player. That was a long time ago. He turns 32 in June and hasn’t played in more than 12 games since 2021. Trading for him would trigger a $12.5 million salary for the acquiring team if the Rams pick up a roster bonus, per Over The Cap.”

Renck’s sentiments about Samuel were similar in tone.

Cooper Kupp a Popular Speculative Target for Win-Now Teams

The Broncos’ odds match the tone of many in the NFL media world who believe Kupp could find the role and usage to keep him happy.

How they would have to acquire him could be key.

“Teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (who inquired about Kupp before the trade deadline), Kansas City Chiefs or Denver Broncos could be fits where he’d see a decent volume of targets,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote on February 17.

“Kupp also noted that the Rams would work with him to find a trade partner, which means they might accept less (and take on some of his remaining salary) for the right fit.”

The Rams eating some of Kupp’s salary would help.

Waiting for the Rams to potentially release him could prove more prudent. The Broncos will have other veteran options. And they can look to add another prospect through the draft, where Nix’s brother Tez Johnson is among the options.