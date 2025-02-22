5-Time Pro Bowler Floated as Answer to Broncos’ ‘Big Question’

The Denver Broncos’ top priority would seem to be adding to the supporting cast around quarterback Bo Nix, and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper could be a solution.

Upgrading Nix’s weaponry is the “one big question” facing them this offseason, per Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, specifically when it comes to the wide receiver position. Gagnon floated Cooper and Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins as potential solutions.

“Where to find a legit No. 1 receiver for Bo Nix?” Gagnon wrote on February 21. “The roster is pretty shored up, but Nix needs a shiny new weapon in order to keep progressing. That could come via the middle of Round 1, or in free agency. Could they steal Higgins or Amari Cooper from a conference rival?”

Cooper, 30, caught 44 passes for 547 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024.

He split the season between the Bills and the Cleveland Browns, and his production dipped following his trade from the latter to the former.

Cooper averaged four receptions and 41.7 yards per game in his six outings with the Browns to open the 2024 regular season. He finished with 2.5 RPG for 37.1 YPG in eight games with the Bills.

With Higgins expected to be franchise-tagged, Cooper could appeal to the Broncos in free agency.

Amari Cooper Could Present Productive Option for Broncos

Cooper was originally the No. 4 overall pick of the 2015 draft by the then-Oakland Raiders. He spent three-plus seasons with the Raiders before they traded him to the Dallas Cowboys before the deadline in 2018.

The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns in 2022. A five-time Pro Bowler, he has earned at least one trip in each of his three stops where he played a full season.

Cooper would have ranked third on the Broncos in receptions and touchdowns and second in yards.

Cooper is coming off a five-year, $100 million contract with $136.6 million in career earnings.

Spotrac projects Cooper’s annual market value at a two-year, $28.4 million contract in free agency, a 14.2 million annual value that would rank 27th among receivers. Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million to spend this offseason.

Broncos Urged to Re-Up Courtland Sutton

Cooper’s contract expectations are key. Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton is entering the final year of a two-year, $27.5 million contract and could be due for a new deal this offseason.

Sutton held out of the Broncos’ offseason program before attending training camp last season.

“The Broncos can’t dismiss this because Sutton has one year and $14 million left on his second contract,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on February 21. “The team knows he won’t play for $14 million in 2025.

“It would not be a surprise if the Broncos met with Sutton’s agent Jacob Presser during the NFL Combine next week. The team needs to resolve Sutton’s contract so they can set their payroll budget and finalize roster priorities before the free-agent negotiating period begins at 10 a.m. Monday, March 10.”

“Again, it would help to have the Sutton situation resolved before setting up a game plan for how to address the receiver situation in free agency,” Klis wrote.