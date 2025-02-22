Broncos WR Projected to Receive ‘Massive Contract Extension’ Worth $70 Million

The Denver Broncos have a delicate balancing act they’ll need to pull off in terms of developing second-year quarterback Bo Nix after he shocked the NFL by leading his team to the playoffs and being named a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024.

On one hand, the Broncos want to keep things around Nix steady. One of the NFL’s best offensive lines led by Quinn Meinerz and Garrett Bolles pulls that off, for all intents and purposes.

On the other hand, Denver’s skill positions leave a lot to be desired. Running back and tight end and two huge question marks that could be addressed in the 2025 NFL draft.

Put those 2 things together and it becomes even more important for the Broncos to lock down what little elite skill position talent they currently have on the roster — specifically star wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz believes all of those factors could equal a “massive contract extension” for Sutton this offseason — something along the lines of a 3-year extension worth between $68 million to $70 million.

“After skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program last year, Sutton reported for mandatory workouts once the team agreed to terms on a restructured contract that featured a short-term pay bump,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote on February 22. “Now, he likely wants more out of Denver given he’s due just $14 million next season, a relatively modest sum for a player who single-handedly powered the receiving corps with 81 catches, 1,081 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. An extension could shrink his $20.2 million cap hit for 2025 and ensure that Bo Nix’s top target will remain in place while the Broncos try to build up the roster’s skill-position talent.”

Sutton Delivered After Receiving Raise

The Broncos added approximately $1.7 million in incentives for 2024 to his 4-year, $60.8 million contract after Sutton’s preseason holdout.

Sutton defied expectations and cashed in big with the second 1,000-yard season of his career as the Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. That included nagging a $500,000 bonus for passing 1,000 receiving yards in the regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another Option for Broncos: Trade Sutton

Giving Sutton a contract extension isn’t the only option the Broncos have. They might be able to swing sending Sutton to another team along with a draft pick in exchange for a younger, also elite wide receiver — possibly disgruntled New York Jets star Garrett Wilson.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has Sutton listed as the team’s top trade asset this offseason.

“The wild card here is Courtland Sutton,” Ballentine wrote. “There were teams that reportedly tried to make a move for the receiver at the trade deadline, but the Broncos rebuffed any requests. He ended up with the first 1,000-yard season of his career and eight touchdowns. The question is whether the Broncos want to give an extension to the 29-year-old receiver. If negotiations go poorly, there’s a good chance the Broncos would be able to get an attractive offer.”

Sutton’s value as a trade asset will never be higher than it is right now. The only question is whether the Broncos want to capitalize on that or if they want to stick with him for a few more years.