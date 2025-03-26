Super Bowl Champion Gets Honest About Potentially Joining Broncos

The Denver Broncos will enter the 2025 draft arguably deeper on the defensive edge than at any other position. A strong pass rush is paramount to success, though, and former Broncos star Von Miller remains available.

Moreover, Miller has not ruled out a return to his former stomping grounds.

The eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl champion is excited about the possibilities that remain available to him.

“I’ve always loved blue and orange. You just have to see. It’s a fun time right now for me and my career, and you just have to wait and see. Taking one day at a time, and it’s all fun, and you just wait and see,” Miller told Adams on “Up & Adams” on March 25. “It could also be scary, too.

“In my perception, I don’t frame it like that. I’ve done everything I could possibly do. And whatever is next for me is what’s next. And it’s fun, it’s exciting. You’re looking at new teams and new quarterbacks. You can never replace a Josh Allen and the season that he had. But new quarterbacks, new environments, and just a new place to be is fun.”

Miller, 36, recorded 46 total tackles and 8.0 sacks in 2019, his final full healthy season with the Broncos. He played in 15 games that season, a mark he has not reached since. He also failed to record a sack in 2023.

Miller has logged 41 total stops and 14.0 sacks in 36 games (11 starts) in his three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He won his second championship with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

With $191.6 million in career earnings, he can be selective with his next team.

Broncos Warned Against Von Miller Reunion

The Broncos have not shown an interest in Miller this offseason, and head coach Sean Payton could be the final blow to the former No. 2 overall pick’s chances for a reunion.

“There is a time and a place for a Vonster reunion in Denver. But that place is not a Dove Valley where Payton is the sheriff, which means that time is sure as heck not now,” The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler wrote on March 11. “This town ain’t big enough for the two of them.”

“If Miller wants to grab a league-minimum deal, welcome home. If he wants to be … a “vibe” guy at the end of the roster, maybe there’s room to make it work,” Keeler wrote. “Von, who was in line for a base salary of $17.1 million this fall, is probably still too good for that. And Dove Valley, surely, isn’t sentimental enough to fork over a guaranteed $10 million-$12 million per year to a No. 4 or No. 5 edge rusher.”

Broncos starting EDGE Jonathon Cooper signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension during the season. Bookend Nik Bonitto finished ahead of Cooper in sacks and is in the final year of his four-year, $5.8 million rookie pact.

The Broncos also have promising prospects Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss, the youngest player to record 5.0-plus sacks during the 2024 season.

Broncos’ Depth, Draft Plans Will Impact Decisions

The Broncos own eight selections in the 2025 draft, including the No. 20 overall pick. An aggressive offseason has afforded them flexibility with few needs that they still need to address.

However, the draft is already expected to impact the Broncos’ decision-making.

“One factor: If Denver does not target a playmaker in the first round, they’ll potentially be in a position to draft one of the top defensive linemen,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on March 17. “It’s part of why I wouldn’t expect any extension decisions to be made until after the draft.”

Projecting the Denver Broncos’ contract extensions for Courtland Sutton, Nik Bonitto and DJ Jones https://t.co/GtRzTHKreB — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) February 28, 2025

The same figures to apply for outside additions, even one as familiar and important to the franchise’s history as Miller.