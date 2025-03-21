$31 Million Decision Dubbed Broncos’ ‘Smartest’ Offseason Move

The Denver Broncos were among the more buzzworthy teams during the free agency legal tampering period. The Bronco signed five outside veterans, including former San Francisco 49ers stars Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.

A fifth-round pick by the 49ers in 2019, Greenlaw was vital to San Francisco’s defense.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport considers Greenlaw’s addition the Broncos general manager George Paton’s best move during free agency despite the $31.5 million (over three years) cost.

“The structure of the contract affords the Broncos some insurance if Greenlaw can’t stay on the field,” Davenport wrote on March 20. “If Greenlaw rebounds from his Achilles tear in Super Bowl LVIII, an already stout Denver defense should be that much better, especially against the run. But if his injury woes continue, the Broncos won’t be on the hook for a significant long-term investment.

“Low-risk, high-reward deals make NFL general managers look good.”

Greenlaw, who turns 28 years old in May, played in two games in 2024, missing the first 14 weeks of the campaign after tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl the preceding season.

He recorded 120-plus tackles in 2022 and 2023 before his two-game campaign in 2024.

Dre Greenlaw’s Contract Gives Broncos Flexibility

According to Spotrac, Greenlaw will count $5.8 million against the Broncos’ cap in 2025, which ranks 54th in the league. That is a bargain if Greenlaw is back to his 100-plus-tackle self this upcoming season.

If Greenlaw cannot stay healthy in 2025, the Broncos can cut him in 2026 with a post-June 1 designation.

That would save the Broncos $9 million with $2.2 million in dead cap next offseason.

The Broncos also still have 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders, who is healthy after an Achilles injury disrupted his 2024 campaign. He will compete on the inside after experimenting on the edge last season.

Greenlaw figures to start with fellow veteran and Broncos incumbent Alex Singleton, who missed all but three games with an injury.

Special teamer Justin Strnad also said he was told he would compete to start.

Broncos ‘Killed It’ in Free Agency Amid Rival’s Late Push

ESPN’s Adam Schefter lauded the Broncos’ free agency haul. Schefter also revealed the 49ers tried to convince Greenlaw to return instead of joining the Broncos.

“I think they killed it. I think they, honestly, hit free agency just right. It worked out as well as it could have. The Niners were trying to get back to Dre Greenlaw even after Denver had an agreement done with him. They were pushing to get that done, and they were trying to flip his decision in this world that we live in, where people commit and there are agreements,” Schefter said on “Altitude Sports Radio” on March 17. “I think they were pretty persuasive, but not persuasive enough.

“I think Dre Greenlaw stood his ground and kind of stayed with Denver.”

“These guys all have had some kind of injury issues, and there’s a reason that guys get to free agency to begin with,” Schefter said. “In San Francisco, they were struggling to pay everybody so that’s part of it.”

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn believes the 49ers allocated their cap space poorly in free agency this offseason.

Cohn posited that Greenlaw’s deal with Denver was unexpected and forced the 49ers’.hand.

“Instead of signing Greenlaw, they signed Luke Farrell, a blocking tight end, and Kyle Juszczyk, a 33-year-old fullback. That’s how little they valued Greenlaw,” Cohn wrote on March 19. “If I were him, I would have left, too.”