Bo Nix on Jaylen Waddle’s Return: “He’s an Elite Player”

Jaylen Waddle, acquired from the Miami Dolphins in a high-profile offseason trade, had just completed his first full practice since recovering from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for the early portion of training camp. Nix was able to test a new weapon on offense.

“It’s been great; he’s an elite player, and he makes our room better. With him out on the field, it adds another level of explosiveness.”

Waddle brings a rare combination of speed, quickness and ability to create big plays for Denver. Through his first five NFL seasons, he recorded 373 receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. Waddle has established himself as one of the most dangerous big-play receivers in the NFL.

Waddle is capable of creating separation and turning short plays into explosive ones. That could be a major advantage. Nix has shown growth since being drafted and last year helped lead Denver to the playoffs. Now, he enters 2026 with another year of experience in Sean Payton’s system and a much more dynamic receiving option at his disposal.

Waddle’s presence should force opposing defenses to respect the deep passing game on virtually every snap.

Sutton Could Benefit

One of the biggest winners from the Waddle acquisition is Courtland Sutton

Sutton remains one of Denver’s most important offensive weapons, but defenses will have a much harder time giving him extra attention with Waddle lined up on the other side. Waddle can stretch defenses vertically while Sutton uses his size and physicality to win contested catches. That combination could create more favorable matchups throughout the offense.

Young receivers such as Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant will see less time on the field with Waddle on the roster, but there is a positive. It could also benefit them by forcing opposing secondaries to focus on Sutton and Waddle.

Instead of relying on Courtland Sutton to carry the passing attack, Denver now has the potential for a deep and versatile receiving corps.

A Bigger Year for Bo Nix

Denver doesn’t need Nix to throw the ball 40 times every week. Sean Payton can continue emphasizing balance and the running game while using Waddle’s speed to create explosive opportunities.

That combination could lead to more big plays, more efficient drives, and ultimately more points.

The Broncos already had a strong foundation entering 2026 with their defensive prowess allowing them to be in every game. They won 14 games last season, earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed and reached the Divisional Round before Nix’s season ended with an ankle injury.

Adding Waddle could help eliminate some of the offensive limitations that prevented Denver from going further. Running back J.K. Dobbins is now healthy again too. It won’t all be on the defense in 2026.

Broncos Could Be AFC Contenders Again

Denver’s decided to “pony up” and commit significant draft capital for Waddle. That shows the fanbase that the organization believes its championship window is open now.

If Waddle stays healthy and quickly develops chemistry with Bo Nix , the Broncos could have one of the AFC’s most dangerous offenses. Nix now has another receiver capable of changing a game with one touch, while Sutton and Denver’s young receivers should benefit from the attention Waddle commands.

The Broncos aren’t simply trying to return to the playoffs.

They’re building an offense capable of taking the next step once they get there.

Waddle could ultimately be the missing piece that helps Denver turn another playoff appearance into a legitimate run at the AFC Championship.