Bo Nix Shares Strong Words About ‘Explosive’ Broncos Playmaker Amid Adjustment

The Denver Broncos made two critical changes this offseason that will directly affect quarterback Bo Nix: acquiring Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and naming Davis Webb as the offensive coordinator and play-caller.

For his part, Nix has embraced the changes the Broncos have made.

He also proved that he is completely over the ankle injury that ended his 2025 season in the AFC Championship Game.

Bo Nix Gets Honest About Jaylen Waddle

Nix led the NFL in passing attempts, but his passing yards and yards per pass both ranked far lower in 2025. The Broncos’ move to add Waddle gives Nix a field-stretching threat, but also someone who can take a short pass a long distance.

Nix said it has been “fantastic” working with Waddle so far.

They really only started in training camp, with Nix limited during the offseason program after two procedures on his ankle.

“He’s a very explosive football player. I’ve been able to watch him for a while, watched him during his days at Alabama. Didn’t like watching him, how good he was. And then, now, I’m excited that he’s on our team. He just makes Courtland [Sutton] better, he makes me better, he makes J.K. [Dobbins] and the backs better. He’s going to be great for those younger guys to watch him and look up to him,” Nix told NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund and Steve Wyche on August 2.

“He’s played a lot of ball in this league. So, he’s becoming a vet, and it’s just great to have him in that room. It adds an extra playmaker. And I think at the end of the day, the more playmakers you get on your team, the better you’re going to be, and we’ve got them at all positions. And protected by a great O-line. We just got to do our job, and I think we can do a lot of good things.”

That includes Webb, who assumes play-calling duties from head coach Sean Payton in a transition Nix believes is built on an already strong foundation. Nix made it clear that Payton is not removed from the offense.

Bo Nix Ready for Davis Webb to Call Plays

Nix also made it clear that he is looking forward to working with Webb in a new capacity after he served as the Broncos QB coach for the past three seasons.

“It’s a really important thing to have a good relationship with the play caller. And for Davis, I knew Davis at the very beginning. From draft prep, met with Davis. He was the quarterback coach. Got to meet with him and, individually, met with him on my visit. They came and did a private. And then, once I got here, it was all ball with Davis, and that’s how I learned the system,” Nix said.

“It’s going to be really good because he understands me. And I think when an offense coordinator understands a quarterback, it allows for the quarterback to then understand the offensive coordinator. And it’s all about play-caller intent. So, if I don’t know why he’s going to play, then I’m not gonna run it to the best of its ability. But if I do, and we’ve talked about it, and I know the answers to the test, then I’m in a better position, and I can go ahead and get the ball where it needs to go.”

To that end, Nix noted that he joked with Webb about being an under-center QB when discussing the benefits of the look, particularly for a team like the Broncos that has leaned so heavily on shotgun looks under Payton.

“I’m excited to go that route and just execute whatever play gets called. And I feel like there’s no deficiency in my footwork or in the game that I can’t do it,” Nix said.

“Whatever he asks of me, that’s my job to knock it out.”

Bo Nix Healthy, Getting Back Into Game Shape

The best news for the Broncos is that Nix can do whatever Webb (and Payton) are asking of him at this point.

He also said that he has not experienced any lingering or ill effects with his ankle.

“I’ve been very fortunate. We got a great team. We put together a great plan. And going into this training camp, I was full go, gonna be out there, ready to go, and it’s been fun to get back out there. And I’m, obviously, not running around crazy. Because that’s not what the quarterback position calls for. But when it’s there, I’m able to move, and I feel good when I do it,” Nix said.

“It’s been a lot of rehab, it’s been a lot of training, getting back to my health, and getting back to where I want to play. But at the same time, it’s been good because it’s been bottled up. I didn’t get a chance to do OTAs.”

Nix said he has relished the opportunity to face the Broncos’ stout defense in practice over the first few training camp sessions.

He knows that will help him prepare for real games.

“The past couple of days, being able to get back out there and compete against a really good defense top to bottom, that’s what’s been fun, and that’s what’s been exciting,” Nix said. “Practices are very competitive. They’re intense. Both sides are making plays, and it’s going to be a battle for the next several weeks until we get to start playing other teams.”