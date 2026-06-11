Sean Payton Hands Broncos Fans Excellent Bo Nix Practice Update

The Denver Broncos‘ primary focus of the offseason will no doubt be to ensure that quarterback Bo Nix is ready to hit the ground running come the start of the regular season in mid-September.

Especially considering that the Broncos have a gruelling schedule to open the season, something which some pundits feel was a deliberate move by the NFL.

Bo Nix did not practice this week, however head coach Sean Payton announced on June 11 that the former 12th overall pick would return to some sort of on-field activities next week.

Bo Nix Set to Take to the Practice Field Next Week

“Good sign: Bo Nix was once again out at practice with no brace or boot on his ankle.” Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reported. “While he did not practice, he was helping in the drills and right in the middle of the action. Did see him jog, which was encouraging. Sean Payton expects him to practice in some capacity next week.”

Nix practicing at OTAs is a big step for the 26-year old, even if it is in a limited capacity. The former Oregon standout broke his ankle in the Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills back in January, ruling him out for the AFC Championship loss against the New England Patriots.

Even as late as last month, the hope was that Nix would return for training camp in late July as a target. So for the Broncos to get him on the field over a month earlier in mid-June is certainly a boon for the organization.

Will Bo Nix Be 100% Healthy For the Start of the Season?

Even with the good news regarding him engaging in some form of physical practice next week, it is still to be seen exactly what kind of condition Nix will be entering his third year in the NFL.

It is highly unlikely that the Arkansas native will not be cleared to play come the season opener on September 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, whether he has a full bill of health or is still a little shaky physically could have a major impact not only on that game, but on the Broncos’ tough start to the season as a whole.

And for a team like Denver who are in a very difficult division and are looking to compete for gold, having reached the conference championship game just five months prior and retained all but one starter across offense and defense – defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers joined the Tennessee Titans during March’s free agency period – a bad first month could have serious repercussions on their division title and even Super Bowl hopes.

Right now, things look optimistic for Nix with respect to his recovery timeline. But we will have to wait until July and August to get a fuller picture of exactly where he is at.