Broncos Select Rookie as Captain for First Time Since 1967

Just like any other team on every level of football from Pop Warner through the NFL, the Denver Broncos selected team captains ahead of their season opener at the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.

Among them was rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who head coach Sean Payton named as one of Denver’s 6 team captains. ESPN’s Adam Schefter put Nix’s selection into historical perspective by pointing out he was the first rookie to be named team captain since Pro Football Hall of Fame tailback Floyd Little in 1967.

Nix won the starting job in training camp after he was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Payton did treat the quarterback battle like a real competition, including giving Jarrett Stidham the start in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Nix was the clear standout from the group that also included Zach Wilson,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells. “Nix looked good by throwing for 205 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and completed 76.7 percent of his attempts in seven drives over two games. He sat out the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals after winning the job.”

The other team captains were wide receiver Courtland Sutton, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, linebacker Alex Singleton and kicker Wil Lutz.

Nix Won Over Teammates, Coaches in Offseason

Nix went to work winning over teammates and coaches after he was drafted with a mix of hard work, maturity and talent.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider ran down a litany of Broncos with positive reactions to Nix and his play through OTAs, rookie minicamp and minicamp before the team came together for training camp in July.

“There is a maturity level,” Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi told Kosmider. “I think when you draft a guy who is a little bit older, you hope that that comes with it, but he’s certainly shown that. … You can feel his 61 games played in college. With experience, a calmness comes along with it. So he certainly doesn’t feel like a rookie.”

The praise also came from teammates.

“With his sense of maturity, it almost feels like he’s been here before,” Denver right guard Meinerz said.

Broncos Could Be in Rebuilding Phase

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. They now only trail the New York Jets (2010) for the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

They’re not projected to be much better in 2024, and could be bad enough that Bleacher Report has projected they’ll end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

A large part of Denver’s success or non-success in 2024 will be on Nix’s shoulders as a rookie starter and surrounded by a team that had to release safety Justin Simmons following the 2023 season and his third consecutive NFL All-Pro selection due to salary cap concerns.

While the Broncos don’t have financial troubles — owner Rob Walton is the second-richest owner in pro sports — they’re hamstrung by $85 million in dead cap money spread over 2024 and 2025 because of the disastrous Russell Wilson contract.

Nix’s contract, should he become a viable starter, could lessen that blow — he’s signed to a 4-year, $18.6 million deal and the Broncos wouldn’t have to ante up for a massive deal until after the 2026 season.