Broncos QB Bo Nix Named ‘Under-the-Radar’ MVP Candidate

The Denver Broncos struck gold in drafting former Auburn and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. While he was the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 draft, he ended up being the right fit.

For the first time in a decade, the Broncos won’t have lingering questions about the game’s most important position. But as Nix continues to master Sean Payton’s offense, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon identifies the 25-year-old QB as an under-the-radar candidate for the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Gagnon listed Bo Nix as the fourth sleeper candidate based on DraftKings’ MVP betting odds. As the sportsbook gave Nix a +3500, Gagnon built a case for the second-year quarterback by writing, “In the final three games of the Denver Broncos’ 2024 regular season, Bo Nix posted a 126.0 passer rating while throwing nine touchdown passes to just one interception. In their final 10 games, the 25-year-old rookie first-round pick threw 24 touchdown passes to seven picks for a 105.7 rating. That despite a so-so supporting cast.”

No one’s doubting Nix’s leadership abilities anymore after carrying an offense with only one legitimate star (Courtland Sutton) and a running back room without an established top option.

However, Gagnon is optimistic about the Broncos’ hopes, as he wrote, “However, the Broncos’ generally young receiving corps should improve in 2025, and Nix will have a full offseason under his belt to further acclimate himself. The Oregon product could do some serious damage, so much so that he may move right into the MVP outlook if Denver is able to make a serious run in the potentially contestable AFC West. Don’t rule it out.”

Gagnon also listed Jalen Hurts (+1700), Jordan Love (+2500), Kyler Murray (+2800), and Saquon Barkley (+5000) as Bo Nix’s fellow under-the-radar MVP candidates.

Bo Nix More Comfortable with His Role

The goal for the second-year quarterback is to master Sean Payton’s offense. Great things can happen once he achieves that, as proven by Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints. However, Bo Nix isn’t there yet, but he feels better about his position.

In an article written by Broncos writer Aric DiLalla, Nix shared, “I feel like I’m a lot further. Just spitting out play calls [is] a lot easier, and processing. … It’s a lot better. It’s a lot more enjoyable not thinking right now as opposed to what I was doing last year. It’s fun. It’s fun to be in the know. It’s fun to have a little bit more of an understanding of what’s going on so I can be a little bit more beneficial to others and help them out along the way. I feel good. We’re in a good spot.”

Meanwhile, DiLalla added, “Nix said he’s no longer thinking too much about footwork or motions or timing. Instead, he’s simply able to react to the defense and make the correct play.”

Nix is Aware He Has a Long Way to Go

Bo Nix can feel confident after leading the Broncos to 10 regular-season victories and their first playoff stint since 2015. However, he doesn’t let that initial success get into his head. For Nix, Year 2 is another challenge and there are no guarantees he’ll do as well as his rookie year.

As CBS Sports’ Cody Nagel wrote, Nix said, “I haven’t done anything up until this point, and I have a lot to prove and a lot of show. Every day, it’s [about] working. Every day, it’s finding a way to get better. You don’t want to get to Year 2 or go down the road, and all of a sudden you got stuck and didn’t get any better. So, that’s my focus right now. … It’s not even worrying about what people say. Just internally, I know I have a long way to go.”

That mindset have Broncos fans hopeful of better things to come. Conversely, it’s a subtle warning to opponents of how much better an improved Bo Nix can be.