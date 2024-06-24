Broncos’ Garett Bolles to ‘Most Likely Demand’ Over $15 Million Salary

The Denver Broncos have $7.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. They are also carrying $67.6 million in dead salary this season.

Russell Wilson makes up the bulk of that with a $53 million charge on the Broncos’ books this season with another $32 million due next year. The Broncos’ books will have cleared up significantly by then. But they could still create more wiggle room now.

Left tackle Garett Bolles is entering the final year of his four-year, $68 million contract.

“Denver has options when it comes to left tackle Garett Bolles,” Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler wrote on June 23. “On one hand, speculation remains whether Denver should anti up and pay Bolles the money he desires. On the other, Bolles enters 2024 with a ton of leverage considering his level of play and current competition at the position.

“All in all, Bolles will most likely demand money north of $15 million a year, the going rate for a fringe top 10 tackle in football.”

Bolles, who defended Wilson on social media, earned the best grade of any Broncos offensive lineman from Pro Football Focus last season.

Start your morning off right with a Garett Bolles pancake. pic.twitter.com/w8H22AslPG — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) April 4, 2024

He expressed frustration after the Broncos’ 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. But Bolles has not suggested that he wanted a change of scenery. He also garnered a positive review of his 2023 campaign from management.

“I think he had a good season. I think he played well,” Broncos general manager George Paton told media members about Bolles on March 25. “Obviously, there’s always things you can prove on. But shoot, Garett, I think he’s 31,32 [years old]. He still moves like he’s 25, and I thought he had a good year.”

Garett Bolles Has Mostly Been Reliable for Broncos

Bolles earned the 39th overall offensive grade from PFF last season. He had the 11th-best pass-blocking grade. But his run-blocking grade checked in 111th.

Bolles ranked 10th and 54th, respectively, among his fellow tackles

He logged his first full slate of games since the 2019 season. Injuries cost him three games in 2020 and 2021, and he missed all but five games in 2022 with a broken leg. Even with the injury woes, Bolles has logged the 23rd-most snaps since entering the league in 2017, per Stathead.

Bolles ranks fifth among left tackles in cap hit ($20 million), base salary, and total cash ($16 million), per Spotrac.

Denver can create $11 million in room for 2024 with an extension for Bolles, per Over The Cap.

Per OTC, the Broncos can also shave $16 million from their books by trading Bolles. But that is a daunting proposition without a clear succession plan in place. Playing this season out could naturally lead the Broncos to find a replacement for the former first-round pick.

Broncos Projected to Select Garett Bolles’ Replacement in 2025 Draft

The Broncos have not selected an offensive tackle since selecting Bolles No. 20 overall in the 2017 draft.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid projects them to select Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 6 pick.

“Finding protection for Bo Nix is a high priority for Denver,” Reid wrote in May. “Banks is a raw pass-protector, but he has all of the necessary tools to become a high-end starter at the next level. He has played on the left side since setting foot in Austin (1,788 total snaps) and has allowed only two sacks over those two seasons. But I think Banks might be even more impressive as an overwhelming run-blocker.”

The Broncos could opt to let the season play out with Bolles if they view the upcoming crop of prospects and their draft outlook in a similar fashion to Reid. Bolles and teammate Courtland Sutton are two names to watch with significant contract situations lingering into training camp.