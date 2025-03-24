Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Pro Bowler Sends Fitting Message Amid Uncertain Future

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
Getty
Nik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver Broncos’ aggressive approach to the offseason has not translated to many of their own, specifically those like edge defender Nik Bonitto.  Bonitto is set for free agency following the 2025 season.

He also believes he is just scratching the surface of what he can do.

“Fam [fingers crossed emoji] only the beginning!” Bonitto posted on X on March 23, sharing a highlight reel of himself shared by renowned pass rush coach Brandon Jordan.

Bonitto finished third in the NFL with a career-high 13.5 sacks, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. The breakout star is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract.

The Broncos selected Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2022 draft.

Bonitto nearly doubled his previous career-high of 8.0 sacks – which he set in 2023 – in his first season as a starter. Waiting to pay him could result in an ever higher bill.

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Expected to Command $23-Plus Million Annually

Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

GettyNik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on what negotiations could look like between the Broncos and Bonitto’s camp.

“According to sources around the NFL, it’s believed negotiations for Bonitto’s extension will start at $23 million per season on a multi-year deal,” Stevens reported on X on March 5. “An extension could happen this offseason.”

Stevens also explained the fine line the Broncos could be walking with Bonitto.

“You look at the top pass rusher, Nick Bosa, making $35 million. If Bonitto is this guy who’s gonna end in the top three in sacks every season and you get him for $23 million compared to $35 [million], you just hit the lottery with that contract,” Stevens said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on March 5.

“If you pay him $23 million and he turns out to actually be a 6.0-sack guy, ugh, that’s gonna make you sick with the lack of sacks that you’re getting there.”

However, Bonitto could be left in a holding pattern just like his teammates.

Broncos Expected to Hold Off on Veteran Contract Extensions

George Paton, Denver Broncos

GettyDenver Broncos general manager George Paton addresses the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Fellow starters Alex Singleton, Courtland Sutton, Luke Wattenberg, John Franklin-Myers, and Zach Allen are also in limbo. They are all left waiting for the Broncos to sort out the rest of their offseason.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider noted the Broncos are poised to bring back their entire D-line.

The Broncos led the NFL with a franchise-record 63 sacks in 2024 and were No. 2 against the run.

“That performance has several players understandably eager to get paid,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on March 17. “One factor: If Denver does not target a playmaker in the first round, they’ll potentially be in a position to draft one of the top defensive linemen.

“It’s part of why I wouldn’t expect any extension decisions to be made until after the draft.”

The Broncos are also deep at Bonitto’s position. Jonathon Cooper bookends him while Dondrea Tillman and 2024 third-round pick Jonah Elliss back them up.

Cooper signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension in 2024 after following his 8.5-sack season with 10.5 in 2024. The Broncos would be committing significant resources, albeit to a vital position, if they also gave Bonitto a new contract.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Evan Engram's headshot E. Engram
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Matt Haack's headshot M. Haack
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Pro Bowler Sends Fitting Message Amid Uncertain Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x