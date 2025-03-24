Broncos Pro Bowler Sends Fitting Message Amid Uncertain Future

The Denver Broncos’ aggressive approach to the offseason has not translated to many of their own, specifically those like edge defender Nik Bonitto. Bonitto is set for free agency following the 2025 season.

He also believes he is just scratching the surface of what he can do.

“Fam [fingers crossed emoji] only the beginning!” Bonitto posted on X on March 23, sharing a highlight reel of himself shared by renowned pass rush coach Brandon Jordan.

Bonitto finished third in the NFL with a career-high 13.5 sacks, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. The breakout star is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract.

The Broncos selected Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2022 draft.

Bonitto nearly doubled his previous career-high of 8.0 sacks – which he set in 2023 – in his first season as a starter. Waiting to pay him could result in an ever higher bill.

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Expected to Command $23-Plus Million Annually

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on what negotiations could look like between the Broncos and Bonitto’s camp.

“According to sources around the NFL, it’s believed negotiations for Bonitto’s extension will start at $23 million per season on a multi-year deal,” Stevens reported on X on March 5. “An extension could happen this offseason.”

Stevens also explained the fine line the Broncos could be walking with Bonitto.

“You look at the top pass rusher, Nick Bosa, making $35 million. If Bonitto is this guy who’s gonna end in the top three in sacks every season and you get him for $23 million compared to $35 [million], you just hit the lottery with that contract,” Stevens said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on March 5.

“If you pay him $23 million and he turns out to actually be a 6.0-sack guy, ugh, that’s gonna make you sick with the lack of sacks that you’re getting there.”

However, Bonitto could be left in a holding pattern just like his teammates.

Broncos Expected to Hold Off on Veteran Contract Extensions

Fellow starters Alex Singleton, Courtland Sutton, Luke Wattenberg, John Franklin-Myers, and Zach Allen are also in limbo. They are all left waiting for the Broncos to sort out the rest of their offseason.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider noted the Broncos are poised to bring back their entire D-line.

The Broncos led the NFL with a franchise-record 63 sacks in 2024 and were No. 2 against the run.

“That performance has several players understandably eager to get paid,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on March 17. “One factor: If Denver does not target a playmaker in the first round, they’ll potentially be in a position to draft one of the top defensive linemen.

“It’s part of why I wouldn’t expect any extension decisions to be made until after the draft.”

The Broncos are also deep at Bonitto’s position. Jonathon Cooper bookends him while Dondrea Tillman and 2024 third-round pick Jonah Elliss back them up.

Cooper signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension in 2024 after following his 8.5-sack season with 10.5 in 2024. The Broncos would be committing significant resources, albeit to a vital position, if they also gave Bonitto a new contract.