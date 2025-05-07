Broncos Pro Bowler Raises Eyebrows After Super Bowl Champion’s Message

The Denver Broncos’ next order of offseason business may be to address their veterans who are on expiring contracts. One such player, Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, is making it clear that he wants what he has earned with an eyebrow-raising reaction.

Bonitto agreed with, or at least appreciated, ex-Broncos star Trevor Pryce that he wants “the bag.”

Bonitto earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors after recording a career-high 13.5 sacks – the third-most in the NFL – 2 forced fumbles, 2 touchdowns, and 1 recovery in 2024.

“They’re going to have to re-sign him and they’ll have to do all kinds of things to stick him under the salary cap, because he’s going to ask for the bag and he deserves it,’’ Pryce told the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson in comments published on May 6. “When a guy like that happens, you sign him right now because the price is just going to go up. What are you waiting for? Him to get 17 sacks? It makes sense to sign him right now. It’s not like he’s going to all of a sudden forget how to play football.”

Bonitto’s response to Tomasson’s post on X sharing those comments was a “100” emoji.

Bonitto turns 26 in September. The former second-round pick (No. 64 overall in the 2022 draft) has set new career-highs in back-to-back seasons, recording 8.5 of them in 2024.

In the final year of a four-year, $5.8 million contract, he could seek $23 million or more annually.

“The Broncos are having discussions about it. A source said Bonitto is seeking in excess of $20 million per season,” Tomasson wrote. “In the meantime, he reported for the April 21 start of offseason drills and is waiting to see how the process unfolds.”

Broncos Teammate Chimes in on Nik Bonitto Love

Bonitto is one of several Broncos vets looking for new contracts. Some of Bonitto’s teammates have been even more outspoken, like Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. Stevens posted on X in March, “Don’t forget Nik Bonitto” among the group of players due for a new deal.

The conversation was specifically regarding EDGE rushers.

Franklin-Myers, who plays inside and out on the defensive line, suggested that he should also be in line for consideration, saying, “Or JFM.”

Franklin-Myers has shared or responded to several other posts that make his desires clear. He has also been away from the Broncos’ voluntary offseason workouts. However, Tomasson reported that it was not related to his contract situation.

“#Broncos DE John Franklin-Myers is spending several weeks this spring working out with pass-rush specialist BT Jordan in Dallas. Although JFM hasn’t been at Broncos offseason workouts, he could attend 2nd OTA session June 3-5 & definitely will be at June 10-12 mandatory minicamp,” Tomasson reported on X on May 3.

“Franklin-Myers has worked regularly with Jordan this decade. Jordan came to Broncos Park on occasions last season to do work with #Broncos pass rushers and could do that again in 2025.”

Franklin-Myers is on an expiring two-year, $15 million contract.

Broncos Players Could Follow Super Bowl Champion’s Lead

The former Broncos EDGE, Pryce, has this in common with Bonitto and Franklin Myers. He won two championships with the Broncos over his first two seasons. He joined the team as the No. 28 overall pick in the 1997 draft.

Pryce earned first-team All-Pro honors and the first of four straight Pro Bowl trips in 1999.

After nine seasons with the Broncos, including a back injury that limited him in 2005, Pryce signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency in 2006.

Before that, though, Pryce and the Broncos went through multiple contract situations. Pryce even held out for two weeks in August 2000 as he sought a new contract. Pryce had rejected the Broncos’ previous offer before reaching an agreement on a revised deal.

Pryce split his final season in 2010 between the Ravens and the New York Jets.

Perhaps Bonitto or Franklin-Myers follow Pryce’s footsteps and try putting pressure on the Broncos, with receiver Courtland Sutton and d-lineman Zach Allen also needing new deals.

Sutton held out of the voluntary portion of the 2024 offseason program. He communicated with the team throughout the time as he also rehabbed from a procedure on his ankle. The Broncos revised Sutton’s contract to a two-year, $27.5 million pact then, but are in a similar spot now.