Broncos ‘Sweetened Deal’ for Former Pro Bowler in Training Camp: Report

Denver Broncos veterans reported for training camp on July 23 and practiced on July 24.

Among that latter group, wide receiver Courtland Sutton was present in a sign of good faith amid his desire for a new contract.

Sutton is in the third year of a four-year, $60.8 million contract.

“The #Broncos signed WR Courtland Sutton to a restructured contract that can pay him up to $15.2 million this season, including $1.5M in new incentives,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on July 25. “Sutton reported to training camp on time and Denver sweetened the deal for one of its team leaders.”

Courtland Sutton was present and active today at #BroncosCamp. Big, explosive. Could have an even bigger year this season. pic.twitter.com/iPrjw8bVpD — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) July 24, 2024

“All along this offseason, Broncos had offered Courtland Sutton $1 million extra in incentives. But no change to his base contract,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on July 25. “Broncos sweetened incentive package an extra $1.5m (from $200k to $1.7m). Deal struck. So no more contract talk for Broncos top WR.

“Sutton otherwise has $13m base salary with $2m guaranteed. Plus $500k roster bonus. The $1.7m in incentives are tied to receiving yards and team improvement. So doable.”

Sutton never said he would hold out of training camp, only that he would decide when it opened.

Instead, the 2023 team captain and former second-round pick of the 2018 draft showed his commitment to being in Denver as he maintained all along.

Courtland Sutton Always Wanted to Stay With Broncos

Sutton was mired in trade speculation during the spring. But he and the Broncos maintained that was not in their plans. Head Coach Sean Payton said he was not concerned that Sutton would skip training camp during his first media availability of the session on July 23.

The wideout has maintained that he wanted to remain a Bronco.

“This is where I want to be,” Sutton told reporters on June 11. “This is home, this is where I want to go hoist the Lombardi trophy, this is the place where I want to be able to retire, this is the place where I want to, hopefully, be able to put enough out once my career is done that I can you know hopefully be able to have a bid at the Bronco Ring of Honor.

“Those are all things that you know have to be earned. And, hopefully, I’m able to have the time to be able to continue to showcase that you know I’m capable of being in that caliber of people.”

Sutton finished the 2023 campaign with a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns, hauling in 59 passes for 772 yards. His 65.6% catch rate was also a career-best mark, per Pro Football Reference.

There is also increased competition at wide receiver.

Courtland Sutton Still Top WR in Denver

Incumbents Tim Patrick and Marvin Marvin Mims Jr. headline a group that also includes newcomers in free agent pickup Josh Reynolds and 2024 fourth-round draft pick Troy Franklin.

Sutton, a Pro Bowler in 2019, is still the most accomplished receiver of the group and figures to be the top option for whoever is under center between rookie Bo Nix, incumbent Jarrett Stidham, or 2024 trade acquisition Zach Wilson.

Having him in camp should make for a more complete evaluation of the QBs in camp too.