Former Broncos QB Makes Stunning Announcement After Achieving Goal

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on after facing the Las Vegas Raiders.

A lot has changed for the Denver Broncos on and off the field since former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was under center in 2021. Most notably, head coach Sean Payton has come along and drafted Bridgewater’s latest successor, Bo Nix.

Bridgewater, a notable figure in Broncos franchise history as the first black quarterback to open the regular season as the starter, retired following at the end of the 2023 season.

After winning a state title at his high school alma mater, Bridgewater is coming out of retirement.

“We’ll see how these next week and a half, two weeks play out. Might be signing with a team or something and then returning back to coach high school football in February, so we’ll see,” Bridgewater told Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on “The Insiders” on December 17, leaving the hosts in a visible state of shock.

“That’s the plan, man. My team knows that’s the plan. We wanted to win the state championship and then go back to the league. See what happens and then come back February in the offseason. Continue to coach high school football. So we’ll see how it plays out.”

“Right now I’m enjoying this state championship, man, and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Teddy Bridgewater Called His Shot

“So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run,” Bridgewater posted on X in November. “I can’t wait to return back to the NFL.”

Bridgewater spent nine active seasons in the NFL, excluding the year off he had to take rehabbing from a devastating knee injury suffered during his third season. He had been a Pro Bowler the season before.

He played seven seasons after suffering and returning from the injury.

Bridgewater made double-digit starts twice in that span, including during his lone campaign in Denver during which he led the Broncos to a 7-7 record.

He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions that season. The 32-year-old QB has also played for the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins so far in his career.

Payton coached Bridgewater in 2018 and 2019 while the two were with the New Orleans Saints.

“Those kids have no idea how lucky they are,” Payton said, per Peter King for Football Morning In America in February in reaction to Bridgwater’s retirement to pursue coaching. “One of my favorite players ever. And one of the best leaders I’ve been around. He’s like Ferris Bueller—everyone just followed him. He’ll do a phenomenal job.”

Winning a championship in his first season with no coaching experience is indeed outstanding.

“Louisville Football legend Teddy Bridgewater has led Miami Northwestern (FL) to the 3A state title in his first year as head coach, after defeating Eau Gallie 40-0!” 35KYSports posted on X on December 7.

What comes next for Bridgewater will be a source of intrigue with several teams potentially needing experienced quarterbacks on their roster for 2025.

Broncos Could Bring Back Teddy Bridgewater as QB2 in 2025

The Broncos and Bridgewater could be of service to each other. Denver is set with Nix entrenched as QB1.

However, backups Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are pending free agents.

Bridgewater could step in behind Nix and his previous experience in Payton’s offense could make for a smooth transition back to the game. The Broncos could still draft a developmental QB late too. For Bridgewater, he would be stepping into a low-expectation situation.

He would be expected to do nothing more than help Nix as needed and maybe run a couple of handoffs or kneel-downs to salt a game or two away as a backup; ideal given his injury history.