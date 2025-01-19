$65 Million Former Broncos QB Makes Waves After Explosive Decision

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made headlines again, the latest instance following his NFL comeback with the Detroit Lions.

Bridgewater, 32, retired following the 2023 season with the Lions.

He re-signed with the Lions on December 26, using the time off to help guide his high school alma mater to a state title. In his first game since returning, Bridgewater was part of a head-turning, 61-yard touchdown.

Lions starter Jared Goff suffered an injury, taking a hit while trying to move in for a tackle after he threw an interception.

Bridgewater stepped in and threw and ran three plays.

On the third, Bridgewater handed the ball off to running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs pitched to wide receiver Jameson Williams, who took it 61 yards to the end zone for a touchdown to cut the Lions’ deficit against the Washington Commanders to 24-21 in the second quarter.

The Lions lost the contest 45-31, but reactions to Bridgewater stepping in and being part of the play poured in.

Fans Support Former Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater After Comeback

“Teddy Bridgewater was coaching HS football this fall,” Yahoo Sports posted on X on January 18. “He just led a scoring drive … AS A QB IN THE NFL PLAYOFFS.”

“teddy bridgewater comes in the game and the lions immediately score,” one fan posted.

“Teddy Bridgewater casually leading a TD drive,” Saints New Network’s John Hendrix posted with a gif of Bridgewater strutting.

“Coach Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t get ready he stays ready,” another fan posted along with a clip of Bridgewater throwing passes – on a three-play touchdown drive – to his high school team during a practice.

“Teddy Bridgewater the high school football coach?” one fan asked in amazement on X.

“Teddy Bridgewater was coaching high school football a few weeks ago and is in at quarterback for the top seeded team in the NFC in a Playoff game,” the CFB Reddit handle posted.

Bridgewater has earned $65 million in his playing career, per Over The Cap. He said he plans to return to coach his high school team after the season.

Robert Griffin Sends Strong Message to Teddy Bridgewater

A former first-round pick in 2015, and a Pro bowler by his second year, Bridgewater suffered a horrific knee injury that nearly cost him his leg in his third NFL season while still a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season and would have two more stints as a full-time starter before his retirement in 2023, one of which was with the Broncos in 2021.

His triumphant moment drew a reaction from former NFL QB Robert Griffin III.

“Shoutout to Teddy Bridgewater,” Griffin posted on X on January 18. “Man just gave back to his community and won a High School State Championship at Miami Northwestern in his 1st year as a Head Coach. Now, he led the Lions to a TD drive in the Divisional Round of Playoffs. Bravo my brother.”

If anyone understands Bridgewater’s journey, it is Griffin.

Like Bridgewater, Griffin suffered a career-altering knee injury. He earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie with the then-Washington Redskins in 2012. Griffin tore his ACL, LCL, and meniscus in Week 14 of that year. He would undergo reconstructive surgery.

Griffin started 13 games in 2013 and another nine in 2014, but never opened more than five games as QB1 for any team in a single season for the remainder of his career.

He last played in 2020 and has since moved on to a career in media.