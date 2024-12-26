Former Broncos QB Inks New Contract With Super Bowl Contender

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos’ playoff push took a hit when they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. But his goal of leading the Broncos to the Super Bowl remains in play, and he could see Teddy Bridgewater if he gets there.

Bridgewater is signing with the Detroit Lions, the NFC Super Bowl favorite, per FanDuel.

The No. 32 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater was also the first black QB named the Broncos’ Week 1 starter. He retired following the 2023 season with the Lions.

“Comeback: High school state championship-winning coach and NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement and is expected to sign with the #Lions, sources tell The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on December 26.

“Bridgewater appeared on @nflnetwork and revealed his plans to play again. Back to Detroit.”

“That’s the plan, man. My team knows that’s the plan. We wanted to win the state championship and then go back to the league. See what happens and then come back February in the offseason. Continue to coach high school football. So we’ll see how it plays out,” Bridgewater told “The Insiders” panel on December 17.

“Right now I’m enjoying this state championship, man, and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Play

Teddy Bridgewater to Backup Former No. 1 Pick, Mentor Maligned Youngster

Bridgewater was 7-7 in his lone season as the Broncos starter. He also owns a 33-32 record as QB1 in his career. But he is back in a familiar role with the Lions. It combines his playing and coaching skills as a backup for the Lions.

Detroit has former No. 1 pick (2016) and Super Bowl QB Jared Goff entrenched as their starter. Bridgewater can still operate as a sounding board and go-between with the coaching staff.

The Lions also have former third-round pick Hendon Hooker, who Bridgewater has mentored.

Like Bridgewater, Hooker suffered a serious knee injury. The youngster praised the veteran journeyman for teaching him “how to be a pro.”

“He’s really kind of brought me into his circle, and it’s a blessing,” Hooker said, per MLive’s Kyle Meinke in January 2024. “Teddy’s been my mentor this whole year, and I’m going to continue to work with Teddy this offseason. Really just follow him around, take mental notes, little tidbits that the naked eye might not see, or coach might not see. Teddy’s been in those positions where he’s been on the field and in control.”

Both of the Broncos’ backup QBs, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, are free agents in 2025.

Perhaps a reunion with Bridgewater would make sense for the Broncos, who have Bo Nix entrenched as QB1.

Teddy Bridgewater Would Make Fine Mentor for Broncos QB Bo Nix

Stidham’s presence for Nix was good with the latter having a year under Broncos head coach Sean Payton and experience under another demanding head coach, Bill Belichick, to his credit entering this season.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick who saw the weight of an organization’s (New York Jets) failures fall on his shoulders.

Bridgewater could help Nix too.

Bridgewater overcame similar questions about his ability to make all the necessary throws, particularly deep, that Nix faces. The former’s decision not to wear gloves on his pro day, as was typical for him, only amplified those concerns.

Play

Bridgewater, a Pro Bowler in 2015, averages 7.3 yards per attempt for his career ahead of his comeback.

That would rank 17th in the NFL through the Christmas Day games in Week 17 this season, putting Bridgewater just behind Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, a Super Bowl winner.