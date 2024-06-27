Broncos’ Projected Starting Lineup Ranked 31 out of 32 NFL Teams

The good news for the Denver Broncos is that no matter how many preseason lists they end up toward the bottom of, nothing really matters until they start playing games.

Another preseason list projecting doom and gloom for the Broncos in 2024 came from ESPN , where all 32 projected NFL starting lineups were ranked, with the Broncos coming in at No. 31, ahead of just the New York Giants.

ESPN singled out the Broncos’ cost-cutting move of waiving safety Justin Simmons after he made his third consecutive NFL All-Pro Team in 2023, labeling that position the team’s biggest weakness in the starting lineup.

“A long-time strength thanks to the presence of since-departed Justin Simmons, safety is now a major concern area for Denver,” ESPN’s Mike Clay wrote. “Newcomer Brandon Jones has never played a full season as an every-down player but could be the team’s top option at the position. It’s a similar story for the rest of the depth chart, as P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Caden Sterns are career situational players/backups with plenty to prove. Sterns could be a find, but he’s missed most of the past two seasons due to injuries.”

Broncos’ rookies report to training camp on July 17, followed by veterans on July 23.

Is There Anything the Broncos Do Well?

ESPN singled out the Broncos’ offensive line as the team’s biggest strength.

“Denver returns four of five starters from 2023,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Clay. “Last offseason’s big investment, RT Mike McGlinchey, and LT Garrett Bolles finished 2023 with solid-to-great marks in pass block win rate and run block win rate for the second consecutive campaign. The standout duo will be joined by LG Ben Powers and RG Quinn Meinerz (PFF’s fourth-highest graded guard in 2023).”

Financial issues forced the Broncos to let one of the NFL’s top young centers, Lloyd Cushenberry, enter free agency following the 2023 season and he signed a 4-year, $50 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Breaking Down Denver’s Projected Starting Lineup

One thing Broncos will have to do in 2024 is learn some new names. The Broncos are projected to have at least eight new starters, with five projected new starters on defense.

ESPN has rookie quarterback and No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix starting at quarterback, projecting him to win the job over veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

Nix was also the only rookie of Denver’s seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft projected to start. Another rookie who ESPN believes could make an immediate impact is defensive end Jonah Elliss, a third-round pick (No. 76 overall) out of Utah.

“The Broncos need one of their edge rushers — Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, (Nik) Bonitto or rookie Jonah Ellis — to establish themselves as a double-digit sack player,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote.

Elliss was a consensus All-American in 2023 with 12.0 sacks — an improvement over his 3.0 sacks in 2022. He’s the son the son of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Luther Elliss, who was also a consensus All-American at Utah in 1994 and played 10 seasons in the NFL, including for the Broncos in 2004.

Jonah Elliss is also the younger brother of NFL players Kaden Elliss, Christian Elliss and Noah Elliss.