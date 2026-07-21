Broncos’ Second-Year Running Back On Notice Entering Training Camp

The Denver Broncos are gambling with their running game relying heavily on J.K. Dobbins, whose injury history will almost certainly thrust his teammates into action for an extended period at some point.

But who do the Broncos choose between Jonah Coleman and RJ Harvey?

That question could be answered early in training camp. That is, unless the Broncos’ offseason actions have already tipped their hand.

RJ Harvey On Notice as Training Camp Approaches

Dobbins’ job as RB1 is safe as long as he remains healthy. He appeared in 10 games for the Broncos last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury. The Broncos turned to Harvey, the No. 60 overall pick of the 2025 draft, in Dobbins’ absence.

It did not go well and the Broncos subsequently selected Coleman in the fourth round of the 2026 draft with the 108th overall pick, effectively putting Harvey on notice.

Heading into his second training camp, Harvey has plenty to prove.

“I would guess it’s going to be Coleman. But they love Harvey too. And if Harvey comes in and runs north and south, they could–you know Sean [Payton], he has trouble going with one guy. So, they could do a committee on the committee. So, the committee itself could be a committee with Coleman and Harvey the third down back. But there are those that tell you, Coleman blocks so well in pass pro, he could be the third down back. I’ve got to see Harvey, right away in camp, look different,” Troy Renck said on “Hot Takes” on July 21.

“If he’s bouncing stuff outside again, I’m not going to have the patience this year. You got a Super Bowl team, you got a chance trying to win a championship, you can’t be sacrificing wins because he can’t figure out to stick his head in there and get up north and south. So, if I had to guess today, it’s going to be Coleman. I think Coleman’s going to be a darling of training camp.”

Harvey, who converted from quarterback in college and turned 25 in February, rusheed for 540 yards (and 7 touchdowns) on 146 carries during the 2025 regular season. His 3.7 yards per carry were the fifth-fewest among backs with at least as many carries last year, per Stathead.

The good news is that mark was better than draft classmate and No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders.

RJ Harvey’s Comments Resurface Ahead of Training Camp

Harvey understands the gravity of his situation, noting during the Broncos’ offseason program that he has been watching the likes of Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions, and Kenneth Walker of the Kansas City Chiefs to improve his game.

Gibbs and McCaffrey in particular have shaken the stigma that they cannot be lead backs and thrive running between the tackles.

Harvey getting anywhere close to them in Year 2 would be a boon for the Broncos.

“Just watching more film, watching other guys around the league,” Harvey told reporters during OTAs in June. “Just trying to see things on film that they do, trying to help better my game. In Year 2 in the system, in this system, I feel way more comfortable and it’s only going to get better from where I left off.”

There is a chance the Broncos take it easy on Dobbins, at least during the early going in training camp, which bodes well for Harvey’ opportunities. That also means more chances for Coleman to shine, too, though.