Broncos Expected to Add Former 49ers, Seahawks Linebacker With Team Ties

The Denver Broncos appear to be on the verge of adding a familiar face for the 2026 season in Michael Wilhoite. Wilhoite is a former assistant, who the team fired following his arrest for allegedly punching a police officer at Denver International Airport in 2025.

He cleared a significant legal hurdle last month.

That development appears to have cleared the way for his return to head coach Sean Payton’s staff under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Broncos Expected to Reunite With Former OLB Coach Michael Wilhoite

“The #Broncos are likely bringing back former Denver outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite as a member of their staff, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X.

“Charges from a 2025 arrest that led to him being fired were dismissed in June. Before that, worked for Denver in 2023 and ‘24.”

9News’ Mike Klis reported in June that Wilhoite “had all charges against him dismissed.”

“The court filings have been sealed, his attorney Harvey Steinberg told 9NEWS,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote. “Wilhoite was originally charged with second-degree felony assault of a police officer, misdemeanor obstruction of a police office and misdemeanor criminal mischief.”

Wilhoite is tracking to be cleared and free to resume his coaching career, but he still has hurdles to clear.

“Nothing has been finalized,” Klis reported on X on July 20. “Wilhoite is currently dealing with a civil lawsuit filed against him by Denver police officer Wilhoite allegedly struck during a DIA parking dispute in Feb 2025.”

If and when his return is made official, he will find Isaac Shewmaker in his former role as OLBs coach.

The two could share the role or Payton and the Broncos could find a new role for Wilhoite.

The Broncos also have an inside linebackers coach, Jeff Schmedding. That creates even more uncertainty around what role Wilhoite will have if he returns. Denver’s OLBs led their league-best pass rush for the second straight season in 2025.

Wilhoite played linebacker in the NFL for six seasons. He spent five years with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Seattle Seahawks.

He certainly brings that element to the group, which current players often appreciate.

Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Has Upcoming Court Date

Wilhoite’s attorney, Steinberg, is well-known to the Broncos. That includes current outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper. Steinberg is representing Cooper following his (Cooper’s) two arrests over alleged domestic violence incidents with a former girlfriend.

Wilhoite was part of a Broncos-related contingent that was present for a court date Cooper had in June.

Cooper is due in court soon.

“FYI: With Douglas Co. DA and a judge upcharging #Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper’s case to include a felony assault, both his initial July 6 motion hearing and July 22nd trial by jury have been vacated,” Klis reported in a post on X on June 29. “New trial date has not been set. Cooper does have a court hearing scheduled for July 24.”

Cooper has been an integral part of the Broncos’ stellar pass rush over the pass two years, bookending Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto. Losing him for any period would be a blow for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

However, as Wilhoite’s situation could demonstrate, the Broncos will let the entire situation play out before completely cutting ties and closing the door on him for good.