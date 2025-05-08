Playmaker Sends Strong Message on Joining Broncos After Sean Payton’s Comments

Pat Bryant has signed a four-year, $6.6 million contract with the Denver Broncos.

One of four Broncos prospects to sign their rookie contracts following the 2025 draft, Bryant arrives in the wake of lofty comparisons by his new head coach, Sean Payton. He said getting the call from the Broncos was “a great experience” and that it was a “dream come true.”

Bryant, though, said he still has “a lot more work to do” and is focused on making an impact with the Broncos.

“Just trying to stay focused, man, and just prepare myself as much as I can here in Jacksonville so that you know when I get up to Denver, I can put on the show,” Bryant told Austen Lane and Brent Martineau on “Action Sports Jax” on May 7.

“I knew what kind of player I was, man. My main focus was just, ‘Hey, I just need the opportunity.’ And I’m going to take full advantage of it. But just having that chance to have a coach like Sean Payton just to take that risk with me, and just him knowing that the value that I hold to trade up and grab me that early was very special.”

Pat Bryant is a sleeper who got 3rd round draft capital and lands in a great spot with the Broncos🔥 Here's more on Bryant ⤵️ ➖44% Dominator Rating (90th percentile)

➖25.5% College Target Share (75th)

➖984 receiving yards/10 TDs senior year Who's your player comp for him? pic.twitter.com/hWnByik0xt — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) April 30, 2025

Bryant is eager to get to work, but also to meet some of his fellow 2025 draftees.

“Obviously, get up there, meet the guys. Meet my teammates, meet the coaches. And then, obviously, hop headfirst in that playbook. I actually just got invited to a Rookie Premiere. I heard it’s like a big thing where all the rookies go to LA, and then you do a little event. So I’m looking forward to that, man, just to meet some of the guys that got drafted this year that were in my draft class,” Bryant said.

“It’s a lot of exciting things, man. But at the end of the day, man, I’m just ready to get back on that field.”

Pat Bryant Reacts to Sean Payton’s Comments

The Broncos selected Bryant higher than some other interested teams and front offices, and Payton’s view of the wideout undoubtedly played a part in that.

“There were so many things about his game that reminded me of Mike Thomas, and with respect to Mike, who became – holy cow. You don’t ever want to put pressure on a rookie like that; we’re just talking about traits. But really explosive off the line of scrimmage, very competitive, very tough,” Payton told reporters on April 25. “His size and his hands are outstanding.

“Obviously, he’s physical. And so – but the player comp for me, it reminded me, forget the jersey number [both players wear/wore No. 13], just of a lot of traits that Mike had, especially at the line of scrimmage.”

“Just hearing him make those comparisons, Mike Thomas, great player. Did a lot of great things in the league, and just the success that he had in that offense, and my ability to play one of those similar roles, very, very, special,” Bryant said.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to me. It’s always going to be pressure. So, I kind of take the pressure and just add it, fuel to the fire. Just keep going and keep working.”

Pat Bryant in Similar Mold as Broncos Pro Bowler

Bryant arrives with another strong endorsement, coming from Illinois wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, who also coached Broncos Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton at SMU.

Stepp, who named his child after Sutton, raved about Bryant’s confidence.

“He’s just like Courtland,” the coach said, per The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider on May 5. “I remember during the pre-draft process with Courtland, people would say, ‘Is he mean enough to play football? He’s so dadgum nice.’”

“I’d be like, ‘I’m just telling you, he has an unbelievable confidence to him.’ Pat is the same way. He knows who he is. He knows his strengths and he knows his weaknesses.”

GAME-WINNING HOUSE CALL ON FOURTH DOWN 🏠☎️ We’re revisiting Luke Altmyer’s game-winning TD pass to Pat Bryant on fourth down for @IlliniFootball last season 👀#B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/MPJ4OLycaQ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 7, 2025

Notably, Bryant arrives as Sutton enters the final year of his contract.

Sutton and the Broncos are both interested in keeping the status quo. However, Bryant’s arrival follows that of Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin Jr. in the 2024 draft, and Marvin Mims Jr. – who is an All-Pro and Pro Bowl kick returner – in 2023.