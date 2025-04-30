Broncos Beat Rival to Punch on Dynamic Playmaking Duo: Report

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton often speaks about keeping his preferences in prospects quiet ahead of the draft, sometimes from his own staffers. It appears the Broncos did enough to snag Pat Bryant and RJ Harvey from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Silver on April 29, “in a perfect world,” Harvey would have been an option for the Jaguars with the No. 70 overall selection of the draft.

The Broncos took him 60th, leading Jags general manager Tony Boselli to call them “b*******.”

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was “smitten” with Harvey, Silver wrote. But Boselli was not enthralled with the back’s pass blocking, saying, “It’s not his superpower,” and, “His superpower is making people miss.”

Silver noted that Jaguars general manager James Gladstone “preached patience” deep into the second round of the draft. Coen was “antsy.”

“Let’s just say ‘f— it’ and get him,” the coach said, per Silver.

“We’ve got to roll the dice at some point,” Gladstone said, comments Silver wrote were meant to suggest holding off on making a move up to go get Harvey. “I mean, what’s the fun of just going out and getting your guys?”

RJ Harvey Expected to be Broncos’ RB1

It is noteworthy that the Broncos essentially did what Coen suggested, taking Harvey despite many draft projections calling for a later slot. However, Underdog Fantasy’s Brett Kollman believes Harvey is in line for a big role.

“I was blissfully unaware that Broncos fans didn’t like the RJ Harvey pick?” Kollman posted on X on April 28.

“That kid’s awesome. Immediate RB1 there.”

Harvey rushed for 1,577 yards on 232 carries, leading the Big 12 with 6.8 yards per carry and 22 touchdowns. The former college quarterback also has passing game chops, catching 20 passes for 267 yards.

No Broncos running back tallied more than 513 yards in 2024, and that was Javonte Williams, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Harvey should have a decent shot at proving Kollman’s prediction correct.

“Forty-one players had more rushing yards than Denver’s leading rusher, Javonte Williams, last season,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote on April 25. “There are a number of backs that I have ranked higher than Harvey, but he is still a good selection. It’s also no secret that coach Sean Payton wants someone who can create matchup problems and make plays in space. Harvey has a chance to fill that ‘joker’ role.”

Broncos Draft ‘Duval Pat’ Ahead of Hometown Team

The Broncos were not done robbing the Jaguars of opportunities in the draft after selecting, either, getting them in the third round.

This time it was for Bryant.

“Fourteen picks later, the ‘bastards’ would select another of the Jags’ potential targets — Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant, aka ‘Duval Pat’ — albeit much earlier than Gladstone would have considered drafting the Jacksonville native,” Silver wrote.

Payton heaped praise on both selections after the draft. That could also bode well for their opportunities to secure a significant role in 2025.

Bryan faces slightly stiffer competition than Harvey, but not much.

“Courtland Sutton, 30, is heading into the final year of his contract, and Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele are good complementary players. But Denver needed to address this position and add a target for quarterback Bo Nix,” Muench wrote. “Bryant is the ninth-best available receiver on my board, thanks in large part to a disappointing workout at the combine. But he was one of my sleepers and coach Sean Payton will get the most out of him.”