Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Tonight? NFL Sends Clear Signal on Broncos WR vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos did not trade a first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle to have him watch Week 1 from the sideline.

Waddle is set to make his Broncos regular-season debut Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL’s official X account provided another pregame signal, posting a photo of Waddle’s custom “penguin” cleats before kickoff.

Denver also entered the game with Waddle absent from the injury report. The Broncos announced Saturday that all 53 players on the active roster were expected to be available against Kansas City.

The Broncos and Chiefs kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

Jaylen Waddle Set for Broncos Debut Against Chiefs

Waddle’s first regular-season game in orange and blue comes six months after Denver made one of the biggest moves of the 2026 offseason.

The Broncos acquired Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in March after pursuing him as far back as the 2025 trade deadline. General manager George Paton later called the opportunity to add Waddle “too unique to pass up,” pointing specifically to the speed and explosiveness he would bring to Sean Payton’s offense.

That was the bet.

Waddle gives quarterback Bo Nix a different kind of weapon alongside Courtland Sutton and the rest of Denver’s receiving corps. He entered 2026 with three 1,000-yard seasons in five NFL campaigns and 5,039 career receiving yards. He finished his final season in Miami with 64 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

Payton made Denver’s valuation even clearer after the deal. The Broncos studied what they expected to be available with the No. 30 pick and decided Waddle was more valuable than their likely draft options.

“We didn’t feel like that [pick] would help us as much as Jaylen Waddle,” Payton said in March.

Monday night begins the test.

What Did the Broncos Trade for Waddle?

Denver paid a substantial price.

The Broncos sent Miami the No. 30 overall pick, No. 94 pick and No. 130 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Denver received Waddle and Miami’s No. 111 overall pick in return. Both teams officially announced those terms in March.

That means this was not a low-risk veteran flier. Denver moved first-, third- and fourth-round capital to add a receiver it believed could change the geometry of Payton’s offense.

NFL.com gave both teams a B-plus for the deal and identified receiver as Denver’s clearest offensive need despite an otherwise deep roster. Waddle’s ability to separate and threaten defenses vertically gave the Broncos something they did not already have at the same level.

Now the hypothetical part is over.

Waddle’s first regular-season assignment with Denver comes on “Monday Night Football,” against the team the Broncos dethroned in the AFC West last season.

Penguin cleats and all.