Broncos Confirm Plans to Add Tackle-Breaking Running Back

The Denver Broncos were beaten to the punch, but they ultimately confirmed that rookie running back Jonah Coleman has returned to practice.

Barring any setbacks, he could be added back to the active roster as soon as this weekend.

“Denver’s rookie running back has taken a step toward a return to game action,” DenverBroncos.com’s Susanna Weir wrote on October 21. “The Broncos designated running back Jonah Coleman for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

“Coleman — who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 3 — suffered an ankle injury in the Broncos’ Week 2 win over the Jaguars, a game in which he led the team in rushing yards and posted the first touchdown of his NFL career. The 2026 fourth-round draft pick played 40.3 percent of the Broncos’ offensive snaps during the game, and he picked up 33 yards during Denver’s final offensive drive to help secure the team’s first win of the 2026 season. Coleman also appeared in the Broncos’ Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs.”

Coleman was a full participant in his first practice back.

The Broncos now have 21 days to decide on what to do with Coleman.

If the former Washington Huskies star remains on IR past that time (Week 10, the Broncos’ bye), he must remain on the list and remain out for the rest of the season.

This is indeed an encouraging first step for Coleman. He impressed during the offseason program. He appeared poised to take on a sizeable role in the Broncos’ backfield early on before his setback.

Jonah Coleman Could Boost Broncos’ Offense

Coleman, a fourth-round rookie, is one of several players the Broncos welcomed back to action. However, he is also returning to a unique situation among the group. That group includes starters Jonathon Cooper and Pat Surtain II.

He could provide the kind of boost the Broncos desperately need out of the backfield.

“In 2nd game of NFL career, for Baltimore on 9/20/20 at Houston, RB J.K. Dobbins pushed career rushing average above 5.0 per carry,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson posted on X on October 21. “It stayed there til now. #Broncos RB is now below 5.0 for first time since then. Averaging 3.33 yards per carry this year to make career number 4.97.”

Tomasson’s post was about Dobbins. It is also a referendum on the Broncos’ rushing attack, which ranks 26th on the season entering Week 7.

The Athletic’s Dnae Brugler noted Coleman is valuable as a runner, receiver, and pass blocker.

“Coleman isn’t overly explosive and his lack of juice is a concern, but he is an instinctive, competitive ball carrier who can absorb and bounce off tacklers,” Brugler wrote in his “The Beast” pre-draft guide.

The Broncos also have 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey. He has proven to be more valuable as a pass-catcher than a between-the-tackles rushing threat in head coach Sean Payton’s offense.

The Broncos are not getting the usual rushing output from quarterback Bo Nix yet.

Having a consistent rushing attack to take pressure off a passing game that ranks 28th through six weeks could do wonders for the third-year passer and the Broncos as a whole. Coleman could be the Broncos’ best hope of fielding one this season, barring a trade before the deadline.