Colts’ Anthony Richardson Makes Eye-Opening Admission About Facing Broncos

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the New York Jets.

The Denver Broncos present legitimate challenges to teams on both sides of the ball.

Coaches from their Week 15 opponents, the Indianapolis Colts, have spoken openly about rookie quarterback Bo Nix’s dual-threat ability.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is also well aware of the task at hand, facing the Broncos’ second-ranked scoring defense. The Broncos lead the NFL in sacks. They also have the fourth-highest blitz rate and the ninth-highest pressure rate, per Pro Football Reference.

Richardson was not leaving anything to chance, even during the bye week.

“The guys told me to take some time off. But the next day, I hit Coach Shane [Steichen] up. I was like, ‘Man, I know it’s a bye week. But what you got on Denver?’ I was trying to get as much information as I could ahead of the week so when they [coaches] did come back, and for us to come back here, it was a little easier for me to get back into the routine,” Richardson told reporters on December 11.

“I did go home. But Shane was definitely sending me videos, sending me some clips that I had to tap into and watch. But I was definitely tuned in watching their games as well, so. Just trying to get prepared.”

Richardson said the Broncos have a “great defense,” citing their ability to get after the quarterback.

Top Broncos edge rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have the second and eighth-most sacks in the league, respectively, entering Week 15.

“They have a great pass rush – we understand that. They bring some decent pressure, and they got some great DBs on the outside as well. So we just got to execute our game plan … and just go out there and play football,” Richardson told reporters. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that [the Broncos defense lessens the margin for error]. But it does make you think about playing the game a little smarter. You can’t be careless. Because like I said, great players over there.”

Richardson boasts the NFL’s seventh-best sack rate, so the Broncos secondary could have to hold up longer than usual.

He is third among QBs in rushing yards per game.

Play

Broncos Deliver Bad News About Injured Starter

The Broncos could be shorthanded again in Week 15. Starting cornerback Riley Moss missed the first practice session of the week.

Moss suffered a knee injury in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders and missed the Broncos’ Week 13 win over the Cleveland Browns that saw Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy put up historic numbers, mostly targeting Moss’ replacement, Levi Wallace, and avoiding Pat Surtain II.

Still, the Broncos should be able to take advantage of Richardson.

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens compared, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Richardson, to Tim Tebow, saying if he has a good day against the Broncos, it could be a problem.

“Anthony Richardson is a guy that is still very much developing here,” Stevens said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on December 11. “He’s got the size, the arm, he can run. … But this is a guy that, if he shreds this Broncos’ defense this week, then we’ve got a problem.

“I’m saying all this because he’s not going to. He is not going to shred this Broncos, defense. This is a guy that turns the ball over more than he scores. This is a guy that was benched for Joe Flacco. And then, Joe Flacco was so bad that they went back to Anthony Richardson and like I said, he doesn’t complete 50% of his passes. This year, he’s at 47.4% completion. The Broncos are going to lock Anthony Richardson down through the air.”

Richardson is the most inaccurate QB in the league in on-target and catchable passes.

Richarson completed 52.4% of his passes for 553 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in Weeks 11 through 13 following a two-week, performance-based benching in favor of Flacco, a former Broncos QB.

Richardson sported a .443-958-4-7 line over his first six games of the season, missing Weeks 5 and 6 due to a concussion.

Moss has two more days to get some practice work in.

Colts Preparing for Broncos Atmosphere

The Broncos have long boasted the advantage of playing above altitude. But the team’s strong play this season has allowed them to take advantage of it.

Richardson spoke about the challenges just preparing for that present.

“We do some things at practice to get the environment settled a little bit. But nothing’s like actually being there, so we won’t be able to get it completely like that. But we try to do things like that [prepare for the crowd noise], just to get our ears ready. We know the altitude is also something we got to think about, so just keeping our bodies prepared for that.”

Play

The Broncos are 4-2 at home in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium while the Colts are 3-4 on the road this season.