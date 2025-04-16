$54 Million Star Sends 1-Word Message as Broncos Meet With Champion

If the Denver Broncos come away from the 2025 draft with former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, veteran edge defender Jonathon Cooper will not be mad at it. In fact, Cooper believes the Broncos Country would be behind the move.

Henderson was part of a championship RB duo for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024 with fellow 2025 draft prospect Quinshon Judkins, who has also been a speculative target for the Broncos.

Asked about Henderson, Cooper posted on X on April 15 that the Broncos would be, “Lit.”

Fittingly, the Broncos have a private meeting with Henderson set for April 16.

“Broncos are visiting with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson today. Many mocksters believe he’s ideal fit for Payton’s system as he’s both a rush/receiver threat,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on April 16. “Two 1,000+yd rush/27 catch seasons at Ohio State. Henderson visited Steelers yesterday, pick one slot after Broncos.”

The Broncos own the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 draft. However, Henderson has been projected most frequently as a second-rounder.

Cooper, who inked a $54 million deal in November, logged 10.5 sacks rushing the passer in 2024.

Adding Henderson to the rushing attack could take an offense that ranked 10th in scoring over the top. The Broncos ranked 20th in passing yards but were seventh in TD passes. Conversely, they were 16th in the run but 23rd in scoring on the ground.

Treveyon Henderson’s Skill ‘Ideal Fit’ for Broncos

Underdog Sports’ James Palmer also called Henderson an “ideal fit” with the Broncos. Palmer noted that Henderson’s skill set could mesh very well with Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“This is a really good fit for several reasons and Henderson is climbed in a lot of people’s minds and at 20 it wouldn’t be a reach,” Palmer posted on X in reaction to Klis’ post. “Also it’s worth noting Sean Payton puts a ton of value in pass protection and Henderson is OUTSTANDING. A great piece to help Bo Nix in several ways.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pointed to the “Joker” role for Henderson with the Broncos.

Henderson is also the only RB on The 33rd Team’s top 10 without a fumble since 2021. He led the Big 10 with 7.1 yards per carry in 2024, running for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 144 carries.

He also had 27 receptions for 284 yards and 1 TD.

The Broncos roster four backs as of April 16. But none of Audric Estime, Blake Watson, Jaleel McLaughlin, or Tyler Badie rushed for 500 yards.

‘Versatile’ TreVeyon Henderson Gets 2nd-Round Grade in ‘The Beast’

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Henderson as RB4 and the No. 48 overall free agent of the 2025 class.

“A four-year starter at Ohio State, Henderson shared running back duties in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s diverse run game (gap/zone, pin-pulls, counters, etc.). After setting Ohio State records as a freshman, he battled injuries the next two seasons, then willingly split carries as a senior. That shift hurt his overall stats but kept him fresh (7.1 yards per carry in 2024),” Brugler wrote in his “The Beast” draft prospect guide on April 9.

“He still finished top five in school history in rushing yards and No. 3 in total touchdowns (48).”

“Although his inside vision can get a little messy at times, and he isn’t the most graceful working through tight spaces, Henderson can bounce laterally and smash the accelerator to sprint through voids or convert his speed to power as a finisher. As a blocker, he delivers thunderbolts into his target. As a pass catcher, he secures grabs away from his frame and has dynamic ability on option routes,” Brugler wrote.

“Henderson isn’t a proven bellcow between the tackles, but his bursts of speed make him a home-run threat and coaches can trust him to execute without the football. His versatile skill set will be an immediate upgrade to an NFL backfield.”

Brugler gave Henderson a second-round projection. The Broncos own the No. 51 overall pick and are a potential candidate to trade down in the draft, which could yield another selection.