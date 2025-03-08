‘All Signs Point’ to Vikings QB Sam Darnold Inking Unexpected Contract

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to walk a fine line with Sam Darnold. That has left the door open for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle agreed to trade Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are a popular speculative landing spot for Darnold amid influence from NFL legend Tom Brady and a coaching staff led by Pete Caroll and including Chip Kelly. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes Seattle would not have traded Smith without a “clear plan” to replace him,

Florio pointed to Darnold as “the most obvious candidate” after playing well against them in Week 16 of the regular season.

Florio followed up with an article saying “all signs point” to Darnold landing in Seattle.

More options mean Darnold does not have to settle for what the Vikings are offering, and he may already know what he would be leaving for.

“Darnold could be something more than the name at the top of a wish list. It’s possible a deal is already in place between the Seahawks and Darnold’s agents. (Yes, it would be tampering. No, the NFL doesn’t care 999 out of 1,000 times.),” Florio wrote on March 7. “As one source put it on Friday night, Smith wanted $40 million per year, and the Seahawks believed they could replace him for $30 million.”

Darnold, 27, completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2024. Those were all career-best marks.

He also threw 12 interceptions and struggled over the final two games of the campaign, including the Vikings NFC Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That has left opinions of him split and his future uncertain.

Sam Darnold Seeking 3-Year Contract: Report

Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason. He should receive substantially more than that on his next deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was among many league insiders who linked Darnold to the Seahawks following the trade.

“As Sam Darnold is set to become a free agent next week, he now is expected to have another option available to him: the Seattle Seahawks,” Schefter reported on X on March 7.

However, contract length could be the greatest hurdle the Vikings must clear to keep Darnold.

“Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak coached Sam Darnold so there is familiarity,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted following the Raiders’ trade. “Let’s see if Seattle will be willing to give Darnold at least a three year contract, which is what he’s looking for at his next stop.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Darnold’s situation was one of “several needles to thread” for the Vikings, who have 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings.

The uncertainty has led to ample speculation around Darnold.

“The idea of Sam Darnold going to Seattle has a lot of traction in league circles, as a sort of second-order move to the @Seahawks trade of Geno Smith,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer reported on X on March 7. “We’ll see if it happens … but that would obviously set off some more dominoes.”

Vikings Predicted to Lose Sam Darnold in Free Agency

The rumored price point to sign Darnold has fluctuated. Spotrac projects Darnold could command a deal worth $160.5 million over four years. Over The Cap projects the Vikings have $62.8 million to spend.

The Vikings have extended an offer to Darnold, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero who notes the lack of a franchise tag could indicate the QB faces a lighter market than anticipated.

Pelissero suspects no team has been willing to offer Darnold a blockbuster deal.

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins Monday, March 10, and teams cannot announce their trades until March 12. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis predicts Darnold will leave the Vikings in free agency.

“Darnold is a 27-year-old quarterback coming off … by far the best of his career. That usually hints at a major contract in terms of time commitment and dollars, especially in an offseason with few quarterback options,” Lewis wrote on March 7. “Yet no suitor was willing to trade the Vikings a premium draft pick to acquire him if he had been tagged.”

One issue Lewis noted Darnold’s potential return could raise was McCarthy’s readiness after missing his rookie season. Another was what happens if the vet wins a camp battle.

Darnold also faces suboptimal options compared to the Vikings, who won 14 games in 2024.

“All of this leaves the Vikings in a tricky position,” Lewis wrote. “Some around the league believe Darnold could return, but one NFC executive, whose team has a quarterback, said he felt another team would step up with a more sensible opportunity.”