Broncos Predicted to Part Ways With 13-Game Starting Cornerback

The Denver Broncos had one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2024, and a group that included 3 NFL All-Pro picks and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II were the lynchpins for the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2015.

When the first round of the 2025 NFL draft came around and everyone in the world thought the Broncos were going to draft a running back, tight end or wide receiver … but head coach Sean Payton doubled down and went with more defense and drafted Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron at No. 20 overall.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicts it’s the addition of Barron which could lead to the exit of fourth year defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian as a surprise cut in 2025.