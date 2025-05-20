Broncos Predicted to Part Ways With 13-Game Starting Cornerback

The Denver Broncos had one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2024, and a group that included 3 NFL All-Pro picks and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II were the lynchpins for the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2015.
When the first round of the 2025 NFL draft came around and everyone in the world thought the Broncos were going to draft a running back, tight end or wide receiver … but head coach Sean Payton doubled down and went with more defense and drafted Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron at No. 20 overall.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicts it’s the addition of Barron which could lead to the exit of fourth year defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian as a surprise cut in 2025.
“The Denver Broncos tendered exclusive-rights free agent Ja’Quan McMillian this offseason but could still move off of last year’s nine-game starter,” Knox wrote. “McMillian has been a fairly solid role player in Denver. However, the Broncos did just use a first-round pick on Jahdae Barron, who could push McMillian out of the slot role. Parting with McMillian could save just over $1 million in cap space.”
McMillian made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2022 and has started 13 games at cornerback over the last 3 seasons
“(McMillian) allowed a career-worst 64.4% completion rate in his coverage in 2024, per Pro Football Reference,” Heavy.com’s Josh Buckhalter wrote on April 25. “McMillian was NB1 for the Broncos last season, starting nine of his 17 games played and logging the sixth-most snaps of any Denver defender. Re-signed to a one-year, $1 million contract this offseason, McMillian could be a trade or cut candidate ahead of the regular season after the Broncos’ first draft pick.”
McMillian’s Unlikely Rise to NFL Starter
McMillian was a 2-time All-Conference USA selection at East Carolina and earned All-American honors in 2021 but went undrafted in 2022 — likely a result of his size (5-foot-9 and 183 pounds) and a subpar 40-yard dash time at 4.59 seconds.
Placed on the practice squad for all but one game in 2022, McMillian played 16 games in 2023 with 3 starts, 2 interceptions, 51 tackles and 5 pass deflections.
“There are certain players, the ball finds them,” Payton told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold in December 2023. “(McMillian) seems to have those traits … his enthusiasm is kind of contagious.”
He bumped those numbers up in 17 games in 2024 with 9 starts, 81 tackles, 10 pass deflections and 2 interceptions, including a 44-yard interception return for a game-clinching touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.
Barron Hailed as Home Run Draft Pick by Denver
If Barron is as good as has been advertised, it could most definitely make McMillian an afterthought this fall.
“This Is Football” host Kevin Clark put Barron at the top of his list of “Instant Impact Rookies” on April 30.
“(Barron) has enough versatility to line up at corner, safety, slot outside and is a dime linebacker,” Clark said. “He can kind of do everything. And I’m already looking at this Denver defense and seeing where he’s going to fit in really easily and there’s playmakers all over the place … I’m having a hard time seeing Barron not being an instant impact star and that Broncos team winning a bunch of games this year.”
