Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Gets Candid About New OC Davis Webb

The Denver Broncos are putting a significant piece of their offense in Davis Webb’s hands this season, and Courtland Sutton says there is a reason players have bought into their new play-caller.

Sutton offered a revealing endorsement of Webb ahead of Denver’s preseason finale, describing the 31-year-old offensive coordinator as “one of the boys” while explaining that Webb’s ability to relate to players does not prevent him from holding them accountable.

“That’s the part that allows everyone to go out there and want to go play for him,” Sutton told reporters.

The comments carry added weight in 2026. Head coach Sean Payton announced in February that Webb would call Denver’s offensive plays this season, handing that responsibility to a coach who has never previously served as an NFL play-caller.

Payton said at the time that he would not make the change unless he believed it would help the Broncos win, calling Webb “extremely talented” and “real sharp.”

Now one of Denver’s longest-tenured offensive players is offering a glimpse into why the transition may work.

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Courtland Sutton Explains What Makes Davis Webb Different

Webb’s relationship with players is unusual in part because he was one of them not long ago.

Webb entered the NFL in 2017. Sutton followed in 2018.

Sutton joked that he still makes sure to call him “Coach Webb” despite the relatively small age gap, but said Webb’s recent playing experience allows him to communicate with the locker room in a different way.

“Coach Webb is one of the boys in a sense of, he wants to see everyone have success,” Sutton said.

That does not mean Webb is reluctant to correct them.

Sutton mimicked the kind of message a player might hear from Webb: “Hey bro, like, tighten up. … Let’s get it going.”

For Sutton, that balance is important. He said Webb treats players with respect and that his coaching points are understood as coming from a desire to help them succeed.

“When you have somebody that wants you to be as successful as you want to be successful,” Sutton said, “I think that allows guys to go out there and play free.”

Webb has also made clear that he intends to lean on Payton while taking on the new responsibility. He called Payton the best offensive mind he has worked with and described himself as “blessed and thankful” to have the veteran head coach as a resource during his first season calling plays.

Broncos’ Offense Gives Webb Plenty to Work With

The timing of Sutton’s endorsement is notable as the Broncos move closer to determining exactly which players Webb will have at his disposal.

Denver’s unofficial depth chart, updated August 18, lists Sutton and Jaylen Waddle atop two of the receiver spots, with Marvin Mims Jr. leading another group. Troy Franklin and second-year receiver Pat Bryant are among the players positioned behind them.

That gives Webb a receiving corps with established production at the top and multiple options competing for roles behind it.

His relationship with quarterback Bo Nix will be even more important.

Nix has previously expressed support for Webb remaining on the sideline while calling plays, saying that setup allows a play-caller to experience the emotions of a game and hear directly what the quarterback is seeing after a possession.

The Broncos may not get another extended look at that partnership before the regular season. Payton said Nix “probably won’t play” when Denver closes its preseason schedule against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, August 28.

After that, the stakes change quickly.

Denver opens its 2026 regular-season schedule on Monday night at Kansas City on September 14 before home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams. Five of the Broncos’ first six opponents made the playoffs last season.

That is a challenging opening stretch for any first-time play-caller.

Sutton’s comments suggest the Broncos at least believe Webb will enter it with something that cannot be drawn up on a play sheet: the trust of the players running his offense.