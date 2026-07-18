Former Broncos Star’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Personal News on Instagram

The Denver Broncos are entering the 2026 campaign with a lot of excitement. The team is fresh off an unexpected run to the AFC Championship Game last season, and if it weren’t for an injury to star quarterback Bo Nix, there’s a decent chance the Broncos would have found a way to advance to Super Bowl LX.

While Denver likes the team it has, the front office made some subtle changes this offseason in an effort to get over the hump in 2026. With training camp right around the corner, football season is nearly upon us, and there’s a lot of buzz in town right now. However, some of the wind was taken out of the Broncos’ sails when one of their former players, offensive lineman Dalton Risner, shared some crushing personal news on social media with his wife, Whitney.

Whitney and Dalton Risner Lose Baby After 16 Weeks of Pregnancy

Risner began his career with the Broncos after getting selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Right away, Risner won the team’s starting left guard job out of training camp, and he never looked back. He quickly made himself a key part of the team, with his consistency being key, as he missed just three total games during his four-year stint with Denver.

After the 2022 campaign, Risner departed in free agency, signing with the Minnesota Vikings. While he didn’t always start for them during his two seasons with them, Risner remained a solid plug-and-play option along the interior offensive line. He is now with the Cincinnati Bengals, as he started 11 of the 14 games he played in for them last year.

Back in June, Dalton and Whitney shared in a post on social media that the latter was pregnant with their first child. Understandably, they were quite excited, but in a crushing turn of events, that excitement has transformed into grief, as the couple revealed that they lost their baby after 16 weeks of pregnancy.

“At 16 weeks, Dalton and I found out we lost our sweet baby boy. I wish I was writing any other post than this right now,” Whitney said in a post on Instagram. “To everyone who has prayed for us, checked in on us, and loved us through this journey to starting a family, thank you. We are so grateful for your kindness … If you’re walking this same painful road, I want you to know that you are not alone.”

Broncos Show Support for Dalton Risner Amid Trying Times

Risner might not play for the Broncos anymore, but that doesn’t mean he no longer has ties to the team. He’s only been gone for three years, meaning there are still a lot of people in the building who he played alongside. Unsurprisingly, there’s been an outpouring of support from folks across the league, many of whom are affiliated with Denver.

While the team will surely do what it can to support Risner and his family during these tough times, they are also preparing for the start of training camp, which will be here sooner than you think. Rookies will report to town on July 22, with the rest of the roster set to be in town by July 28. The first practice that will be open to the public is scheduled for July 31.