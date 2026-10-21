Bo Nix Makes Blunt Mental Health Admission About Ankle Injury Amid Criticism

The Bo Nix led Denver Broncos have been facing intense criticism for their struggling offense, despite their 4-2 record.

After Week 6, Nix is ranked 32nd with an average of 5.6 yards per passing attempt. In ‘TNF’ against the Seattle Seahawks, Nix was 17/27 with 107 passing yards, and did not have a single completion over 10+ air yards.

Many analysts have been calling out Nix saying that he hasn’t been the same since his ankle injury in the AFC Divisional.

Earlier today, Nix made it very clear where he’s at mentally following that ankle injury.

Bo Nix Says He Has Been Trying to Get Over Mental Hurdle From Ankle Injury

In a press conference during Wednesday’s practice, Bo Nix was asked if there was a mental hurdle that he was overcoming following his ankle injury.

“I would lying if I said no,” Nix replied. “I think that’s just what happens. I think you come back and every day is a progression. It’s like you’re doing treatment for the entire year.”

To start the season, Nix hasn’t had one game with over 300 passing yards. He’s thrown six touchdowns and has a completion percentage of 60.3%. When it comes to deep attempts, Nix has only thrown 14 times with over 20+ air yards for eight completions, whereas last season he ranked 7th in deep passing yards with 794 yards.

“I’m not scared,” Nix continued. “I’m not physically worried. I just think there’s something to the sport. I think all guys when they come back from an injury, it’s just doing it one day at a time. And that’s just part of the game, it’s part of the process.”

Nix underwent two surgeries for his ankle. One in January, and one in April to remove bone spurs.

“I had surgery probably six months ago,” Nix continued. “It takes a while for things to fully re-engage and come back. I’m confident in myself, I know I’m going to get back and be exactly what I was, if not better.”

It’s hard to blame Nix for every offensive miscue this season, the Broncos were testing the water with Davis Webb as their offensive play caller. Jaylen Waddle hasn’t quite had his breakout game, and Courtland Sutton has been silent.

However, this admission from Nix might help shape people’s perspective on the young QB.

Courtland Sutton Says Everyone Sees Bo Nix ‘Puts Everything In to Be the Best’

Amid offensive struggles, and a down season, Courtland Sutton speaks out in defense of Bo Nix.

“People can say what they want to say and feel how they want to feel, and they’re entitled to that,” Sutton said of Nix. “The most important thing for us is this team, everyone that’s inside this building knows Bo Nix puts everything into being the best he can be. At some point the tide is going to turn and everyone is going to be ‘oh Bo Nix is the best.'”

Sutton continues and says that they have too many weapons on their team for things to not turn around.