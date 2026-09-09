Denver Broncos Announce Courtland Sutton Decision Ahead of Week 1 vs. Chiefs

With less than a week away from the first Monday Night Football matchup, the Denver Broncos are making some last minute changes before facing their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, September 8, the Broncos released an unofficial depth chart. With six wide receivers on the roster following the Jaylen Waddle trade in March, there has been speculation over whether or not eight-year veteran Courtland Sutton’s role will change.

However, via a post on Sutton wife’s instagram story, the Broncos have made their decision.

Courtland Sutton Listed As Starting WR And Captain For the 6th Time With Broncos

At around 8:00 P.M. MST, Courtland Sutton’s wife Brea Sutton, posted a video of the eight-year wide receiver listening to a mariachi band. The caption read, “Surprise!!!! 6x captain @___court.”

“Looks to me like the Broncos have named captains and Courtland Sutton is one of them,” Denver Broncos reporter Rachel Vigil wrote on X.

“Broncos captains, that we know of so far: Alex Singleton Courtland Sutton Bo Nix will be one as well,” Broncos beat writer Zac Stevens wrote on X. However, no official announcement has been made by Sean Payton or the team.

Sutton has earned captain honors for the sixth straight season with the Broncos. He also is listed as WR1 on the depth chart. After adding Jaylen Waddle, some fans were expecting things to change for Sutton, but the Broncos are continuing to put their trust in the veteran.

Last season, Sutton earned Pro-Bowl honors for the second time in his career. He also achieved a 1,000 yard receiving season for the third time.

Sutton tallied 74 receptions, seven touchdowns, and 1,017 receiving yards.

Pat Bryant Listed As Courtland Sutton Backup Wide Receiver

The Broncos three starting wide receivers per their Week 1 unofficial depth chart are Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and Marvin Mims Jr.

Their backups are Pat Bryant II, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Troy Franklin.

While Mims, is listed as WR3, he is expected to get more action as a punt and kick returner, with the anticipation that Bryant will have the third-most targets as the season concludes.

“Marvin Mims is listed as a starter, but Pat Bryant seems more likely to receive the thrid-most targets behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle in 2026,” Broncos beat writer Jon Heath wrote in his article.