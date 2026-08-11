Broncos Get ‘Remarkable’ News on J.K. Dobbins Amid Other Roster Issues

The Denver Broncos are working toward their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons and saw an encouraging sign from starting running back J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins is one of several Broncos players who exited practice early or did not participate at all on Monday. His situation was of particular concern, given his extensive injury history, including having his 2025 campaign cut short.

However, less than 24 hours after his departure, Dobbins was back in some form of action.

J.K. Dobbins Returns to Broncos Training Camp Practice

Broncos head coach Sean Payton downplayed Dobbins’ departure from Monday’s session, noting that they were being cautious with the veteran running back amid a slew of soft-tissue injuries to skill players and linemen.

Payton said he expected Dobbins to be “fine.”

The head coach has given an optimistic spin to injuries in the past, but he was proven accurate with Dobbins’ return on Tuesday.

“J.K. Dobbins is in pads today just a day after leaving the field with a soft tissue injury,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X on August 11, including a video clip of the veteran running back in full attire.

“Pretty remarkable.”

Dobbins, who appeared to be in fine spirits on Tuesday, had the Broncos’ running game humming before his injury, but the unit fell off after his injury, finishing 17th on the season.

They could need to be proactive to keep him not only healthy, but fresh for the back stretch of the regular season. But Dobbins has vowed not to miss any time this coming season, in addition to leading the NFL in rushing.

His setback put those claims in jeopardy, but his return reestablishes the possibility.

Dobbins was one of several players who were in pads but did not do much early, but his participation at any level is encouraging for the Broncos.

Broncos Still Banged Up at Wide Receiver

In addition to Dobbins, the Broncos also got wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. back at practice in camp. However, Jaylen Waddle remained sidelined.

Both developments were to be expected.

Mims exited practice early after pulling up during a route. He was present for practice on Monday, but did not participate much. His level of participation in Tuesday’s session is worth monitoring.

Payton said he expected Waddle to miss roughly a handful of practice sessions. Payton also said Waddle should be back in the mix in short order.

J.K. Dobbins Gives Thumbs Up Amid Limited Practice

As it turned out, Dobbins would participate in individual position drills but did not get into the mix during team periods. That tracks with the Broncos’ modified approach Payton suggested they would take with him and other players amid their injuries.

Dobbins will need to increase his participation to allay concerns.

However, he did take a moment to give a thumbs up to the camera after going through one drill, perhaps suggesting his limited session was more of a precautionary measure after all.