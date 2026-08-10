Broncos Update New Concern With J.K. Dobbins as Injury Woes Continue

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins’ offseason vow is already in jeopardy.

Dobbins re-signed with the Broncos as a free agent this offseason, and he has expressed his commitment to the organization many times over. But Dobbins is his only greatest hurdle, given an extensive injury history.

That history appears to have reared its ugly head on Monday, as Dobbins had to depart Broncos training camp practice ahead of schedule.

Broncos Get Potential Bad News About J.K. Dobbins

“J.K. Dobbins jogged into the locker room with trainers,” DNVR’s Henry Chisolm reported in a post on X on August 10 amid Broncos practice.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Dobbins is dealing with a “soft tissue injury,” per 9News Mik Klis, confirming the fears after the veteran did not return. Payton suspects Dobbins will be “fine,” but said the Broncos are taking precautions with the veteran.

The news made quick rounds on social media.

“People think I’m crazy, but I’m going to be No. 1 [in rushing]. And I’m going to keep it there for the whole year, 17 games,” Dobbins told reporters in July. “A lot of people always get mad when I say, ‘Yeah, the injuries are over,’ because I said it last year.

“That one was pretty fluky.”

Dobbins was referring to the Lisfranc injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when Tyree Wilson mad what thee running back called an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Dobbins hoped to return for the Super Bowl. That was if the Broncos made it. However, they were defeated in the AFC Championship Game. The Broncos were without Dobbins and starting quarterback Bo Nix in that contest.

J.K. Dobbins Battling Ominous Injury History

His defiance is commendable, but the Broncos are taking a significant risk counting on Dobbins to carry their running game.

Dobbins, who turns 28 in December, was a second-round pick, taken 55th overall in the 2020 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has never played in more than 15 games during a single regular season in any of his three stops.

Dobbins played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

The Broncos have attempted to hedge in back-to-back seasons. It remains to be seen if their efforts in 2026 to draft Jonah Coleman works better than in 2025, when they took RJ Harvey.

Harvey is a fine receiver out of the backfield, but struggled between the tackles as a runner during his rookie season. Coleman profiles as a more physical ground option, who is capable in the passing game as well.

However, he is unproven.

Dobbins is the Broncos’ best hope for an improved running game in 2026, but the threat of injury is omnipresent with the former Ohio State Buckeye.