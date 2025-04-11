Broncos Could Get ‘Elite’ Value With Backup Option for $39 Million DT

The Denver Broncos have constructed what could be the NFL’s best defense in 2025 in every way you can imagine. They’ve nurtured draft picks into stars. They’ve brought back veterans on modest, team friendly deals. They’ve made deft free agent signings.

The 2025 NFL draft presents another opportunity for the Broncos to strengthen the defense by adding depth at specific positions, where they could get an elite defensive tackle with Toledo’s Darius Alexander as a Day 2 or Day 3 pick.

Alexander could serve 2 purposes — as a backup to $39 million defensive tackle D.J. Jones from the jump and as a bridge to the future at the position.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put Alexander, 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, on his list of the best Day 2 and Day 3 prospects in the draft.

“Darius Alexander is the only prospect other than (Mason) Graham to post a 90 overall grade and run-defense grade last season, per Pro Football Focus,” Sobleski wrote on April 9. “The MAC product also produced a higher pressure rate, albeit against lesser competition. The Toledo product also turns 25 before the start of his rookie season, which drives down his value despite being one of the class’ more disruptive defensive tackles.”

Alexander Played 6 Seasons of College Football

While Sobleski cites Alexander’s “advanced” age as a reason he might fall down draft boards for some teams, the Broncos know better than anyone his age might actually be an advantage.

More than Alexander’s age is his experience. He played 6 seasons of college football and 58 career games — all at Toledo – that started with a redshirt season in 2019 and a season that didn’t impact his eligibility in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Alexander didn’t become a full-time starter until 2023 and ended up a 2-time All-MAC selection with 76 tackles, 13.0 TFL and 7.5 sacks over his final 2 seasons. He capped his career with a viral moment in Toledo’s 6-OT, 48-46 win over Pittsburgh in the GameAbove Sports Bowl with a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Impressive Showing at NFL Combine

Alexander followed his breakout final college season with an impressive showing at the NFL scouting combine in February, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds.

“Interior lineman with the size, length and physicality for consideration in odd or even fronts,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “Alexander is capable of destroying blocks, but he needs to do a better job of balancing his force to control the action at the point of attack … His best football could be ahead of him, but for now, he projects as an average rotational player or backup.”

Part of taking Alexander in the draft would be, initially, to serve as an insurance policy for Jones, who the Broncos signed to a 3-year, $39 million contract on March 10 after playing out a 3-year, $30 million contract he signed in March 2022.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder projects Alexander as a third round pick that could eventually be a high level backup or starter.

“Schematically, the former Rocket would be best as a 3-technique in even fronts,” Holder wrote. “While he has the potential to start in year one or two, teams could view him as a low-ceiling type of prospect, given his age.”