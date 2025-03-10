Hi, Subscriber

$30 Million Veteran Reacts After Agreeing to Broncos Contract

San Payton, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos made several moves, re-signing three of their players before the legal free agency tampering period. Amid contracts for Jarrett Stidham and Mitchell Fraboni, before D.J. Jones confirmed he also received a new deal with the Broncos.

Jones completed his third season with the Broncos, all on a three-year, $30 million contract.

His future with the organization was in question with free agency on the horizon. Jones officially put that to bed without using any words.

“Breaking: D.J. Jones is re-signing with the Broncos, per sources,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on X on March 9, a short time before the defender’s message.

“Yes,” Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto said, including emojis in his reaction post.

Jones’ new deal is worth $13 million annually, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler’s colleague, Adam Schefter, reported on March 10 that the deal is for three years, giving Jones a $39 million total, which beats his career earnings, with $26 million in guaranteed money.

D.J. Jones Wanted to Be Appreciated

D.J. Jones, Denver Broncos

GettyD.J. Jones #97 of the Denver Broncos leaves the field after facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton hinted at the Broncos looking to address their defensive interior, though he did not specifically mention Jones or the defensive tackle position

“We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

Jones’ message featured a quote from boxing legend Bernard Hopkins.

The Broncos signed Jones to a three-year, $30 million contract in 2022. But he played his fewest snaps in 2024 since 2018 while with the San Francisco 49ers. Still, Broncos general manager George Paton said he liked Jones and wanted to re-sign the veteran.

“We really like D.J.,” Paton told media members in February during the 2025 scouting combine in Indianapolis. “We’d love to have him back, and we’ll have those conversations.”

D.J. Jones’ Contract Could Spell Bad News for Broncos Teammate

John Franklin-Myers, Denver Broncos

GettyJohn Franklin-Myers #98 of the Denver Broncos.

Jones’ situation is settled. However, his $13 million average annual salary puts a spotlight on fellow Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. The Broncos acquired Franklin-Myers in a trade with the New York Jets in 2024.

The former Jet and Los Angeles Ram is set to count $10 million against the cap on an expiring two-year, $15 million pact. Franklin-Myers has been a speculative cut and trade candidate.

He has also made it clear he would like to receive a new contract.

Franklin-Myers also shared a message from former NFL star J.J. Watt about “rewarding” players before they end up costing more or become disgruntled. Either way, it served as a fitting message for the Broncos from Franklin-Myers.

“Reward your players earlier and reap the benefits in the long run,” Watt posted on X on March 9. “Dragging it out not only ends up costing more, it creates unnecessary tension.

“The longer you wait, the higher the price.”

Franklin-Myers, Jones, and  Zach Allen – who is also due for a new contract – helped lead the Broncos to the No. 3 run defense during the 2024 regular season.

